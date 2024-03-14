Eight teams eager to take last step on road to Graz
Two teams from Romania and two from Norway are in the mix when the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women throw off with the first leg this weekend. Eight teams have their eyes set on the four tickets for the EHF Finals Women 2024 on 1/2 June in Graz, Austria.
Podravka are a strong and aggressive team that caused problems for many opponents at home. We know that it will be a difficult match, but with a good preparation and the correct tactics, I am sure that we will return home with a victory.
This year we made great progress on all levels. I hope we can fulfil our dream this weekend and beat Gloria. We will do everything we can to overcome this obstacle.
There is always a big battle between the teams from Romania and Hungary. I hope that the best will win in the end – and that it will be us. I have reached the EHF Finals two times, and I hope this will be the third time.
It is always a special feeling to play internationally. You feel it in the locker room, on the court, and also the atmosphere from the fans in the hall. It’s going to be 120 minutes of fighting because it’s the last step on the road to Graz and we really want to be in the EHF Finals again. I hope that we can gain a lead in front of our home crowd before we go to Storhamar next week.