Eight teams eager to take last step on road to Graz

14 March 2024

Two teams from Romania and two from Norway are in the mix when the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women throw off with the first leg this weekend. Eight teams have their eyes set on the four tickets for the EHF Finals Women 2024 on 1/2 June in Graz, Austria.

Croatian former EHF Champions League winners HC Podravka Vegeta get the quarter-finals underway when they host ambitious Romanian club H.C. Dunarea Braila. Later Saturday, the other team from Romania, CS Gloria 2018 BN, are playing away at Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in Hungary.

On Sunday, 2021 champions Neptunes Nantes host Sola HK in France, while the second Norwegian team, Storhamar Handball Elite, make the trip to Germany to face last season's EHF Finals contenders Thüringer HC.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Saturday 16 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are unbeaten on home court in all competitions this season, recording an impressive 13 wins
  • the Croatian club boasted the joined third-best defensive record in the group stage with only 148 goals conceded
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
  • the visitors are aiming to go one step further this season and reach the EHF Finals, after they lost in the quarter-finals in 2020/21 – still their best achievement so far
  • Braila’s Kira Trusova is the competition's leading goalkeeper with 90 saves (39.82 per cent efficiency)
  • Braila have lost just two away matches in 2024 so far: in the Romanian league to CS Rapid Bucuresti, and in the EHF European League group phase to Thüringer HC

Podravka are a strong and aggressive team that caused problems for many opponents at home. We know that it will be a difficult match, but with a good preparation and the correct tactics, I am sure that we will return home with a victory.
Andreea Popa
Centre back, HC Dunarea Braila

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Saturday 16 March 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts have lost their last three home matches across all competitions
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the sides
  • Mosonmagyarovar have not been in the quarter-finals before; Gloria managed that once, in the (EHF Cup) 2019/20 season
  • the visitors are on an eight-match winning run on the road in all competitions and their last away loss dates back to November last year
  • Gloria’s Renata Lais de Arruda is the goalkeeper with the best save percentage (41.79) in the EHF European League Women this season

This year we made great progress on all levels. I hope we can fulfil our dream this weekend and beat Gloria. We will do everything we can to overcome this obstacle.
Zsófia Stranigg
Left wing, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
There is always a big battle between the teams from Romania and Hungary. I hope that the best will win in the end – and that it will be us. I have reached the EHF Finals two times, and I hope this will be the third time.
Cristina Laslo
Centre back, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Sunday 17 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts ended their three-match winless run with a win in the Bundesliga last weekend
  • the German club boasted the second-best defensive record in the group stage with only 146 goals conceded
  • Thüringer HC are looking to reach the EHF Finals for the second consecutive season; Storhamar have not been to the EHF Finals yet
  • in the last meeting between the sides, Thüringer HC defeated Storhamar 41:36 in an high-scoring home match in 2021
  • Storamar have lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, against three-time EHF Champions League winners Vipers Kristiansand in the Norwegian league

It is always a special feeling to play internationally. You feel it in the locker room, on the court, and also the atmosphere from the fans in the hall. It’s going to be 120 minutes of fighting because it’s the last step on the road to Graz and we really want to be in the EHF Finals again. I hope that we can gain a lead in front of our home crowd before we go to Storhamar next week.
Johanna Reichert
Left back, Thüringer HC

Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Sunday 17 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes, the only former titleholders still in the competition, have lost just once in their last 10 home matches in all competitions since last October
  • Last season, Nantes lost a spectacular quarter-final to BV Borussia 09 Dortmund despite winning the first leg at home by nine goals, only to lose the return in Germany by 10
  • the clubs have not met before in a European club competition
  • Sola hope to finally reach the EHF Finals this year, after their journey ended in the quarter-finals each time in the last two seasons
  • the Norwegian club boasted the best attacking record in the group pase with 195 goals; Nantes scored just five goals less
  • Kristina Novak and Camilla Herrem combined to sore 72 goals for Sola in the group phase

