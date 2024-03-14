Eight teams eager to take last step on road to Graz

Croatian former EHF Champions League winners HC Podravka Vegeta get the quarter-finals underway when they host ambitious Romanian club H.C. Dunarea Braila. Later Saturday, the other team from Romania, CS Gloria 2018 BN, are playing away at Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in Hungary.

On Sunday, 2021 champions Neptunes Nantes host Sola HK in France, while the second Norwegian team, Storhamar Handball Elite, make the trip to Germany to face last season's EHF Finals contenders Thüringer HC.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)

Saturday 16 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV