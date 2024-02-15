20240215

Five teams face all-or-nothing match in last round

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 February 2024, 14:00

A dramatic finish is guaranteed when the group phase of the EHF European League Women 2023/24 concludes over the weekend. Three of the eight quarter-final spots are still open, and five teams have a chance to grab one of those.

One quarter-final ticket in group C and two in group D are at stake when the 16 teams take the courts one last time in the group phase on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to see the exact calculations of what each team needs in round 6.

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 17 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nykøbing cannot qualify for the knockout phase any more; Podravka are through to the quarter-finals but play to win the group
  • Podravka must win this match and leaders Storhamar must lose (against Vác) in order for the Croatian side to finish first
  • Nykøbing defeated Podravka 28:23 on home court when the clubs also met in the group phase last season
  • however, Podravka won the reverse fixture in Croatia this season: 25:23
  • from the 10 away matches they have played so far across all competitions this season, Podravka won eight, lost one, and had one draw

Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Sunday 18 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are unbeaten in the past five matches on home court in all competitions
  • Vác have no more chances to reach the quarter-finals but will lock up third position with a win
  • in the first meeting between the sides this season, Storhamar secured a dominant home win, 35:17
  • Storhamar lead the group and are in a strong position to win it

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Saturday 17 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Chambray will finish the group in third, regardless of the result against Braila
  • Braila lead the group and have locked up their place in the quarter-finals, but can still drop to second place
  • in the first meeting between the sides this season, Braila secured a comfortable win, 27:21
  • Braila playmaker Kristina Liscevic is the player with most assists (37) in the competition this season

We’re of course disappointed over the situation that we can’t reach the quarterfinal but we will do everything we can to finish this in a good way. We love to play at our home court, in front of our supporters and Braila is a very good team with a lot of good players so we expect a hard and intense fight.
Clara Monti Danielsson
Line player, Chambray Touraine Handball
They are a good and strong team, we know that it will be a hard game but we will follow our plan and strategy and I'm sure that we will show a great teamwork and a deserved game to watch.
Andreea Popa
Centre back, H.C. Dunarea Braila

Thüringer HC (GER) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 18 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • THC's seven-match winning streak on home court in all competitions this season ended with a loss against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in the Bundesliga last week
  • THC are second and are through to the quarter-finals, but can still overtake leaders Braila in round 6
  • in the first meeting between the sides this season, THC returned victorious (28:21) from their trip to Croatia
  • even with a win, Zagreb are destined to finish bottom of group B after losing their first five matches

Playing the last match of the group in front of our own supporters is always a big challenge. Our goal is to finish with a win and to invite our supporters for the quarter-final. We are happy that we played a pretty good group phase and now we are looking forward with emotions and pleasure for our opponents in the quarter-final.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC

GROUP C

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER)
Saturday 17 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Gloria are the only unbeaten team in the competition after five rounds, and the only team to be certain of winning their group ahead of round 6
  • in the first meeting between the sides, Gloria won in Germany 35:27
  • third-ranked Bensheim still have a slim chance of making the quarter-finals, but they need to beat Gloria and hope that Nantes lose at home against already eliminated Lublin
  • Gloria have lost only once on home court in all competitions this season, while the German club's away form is inconsistent

We want to finish the group with a victory, especially since we are playing in front of our own supporters and I am convinced that the hall will be full. We do not think that we have already won the group, we will treat the match with the utmost seriousness.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)
Sunday 18 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes have won six of their last seven home matches across all competitions
  • Nantes need just one point to make sure of their quarter-final ticket, and even a defeat against Lublin could be enough as long as Bensheim do not beat Gloria
  • The French side comfortably won the reverse fixture in Lublin earlier in the group phase, 34:29
  • Lubin will finish fourth and last in this group, whatever the result against Nantes

The game against Lublin is a really important one. In the last two games in the European League, we have not played as good as I know we can. Now it is about time to step up and show to our fans, the club and ourselves that we can do better.
Jessica Ryde
Goalkeeper, Neptunes Nantes

GROUP D

Sola HK (NOR) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)
Saturday 17 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sola and Malaga are in a three-team battle with Mosonmagyarovar for the two quarter-final tickets available in this group
  • the Norwegian side has the most favourable position, as they can even afford to lose by up to four goals against Malaga and still win the group
  • Malaga will win the group if they beat Sola by five goals or more, but the Spanish side could also finish third and miss the quarter-finals all together
  • Sola defeated Malaga 26:22 in the earlier match in Spain this season

We have every possibility to reach the quarter-finals on Saturday. But it requires that we keep focused and play our game. We know what’s at stake, and there is also a possibility that this season's European League finishes here.
Steffen Stormo Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Sunday 18 February, 18:00 (CET), live on EHFTV

  • third-ranked Mosonmagyarovar can still make the top two – and thus the quarter-finals – but, even with a win, are dependent on the result of the other group game
  • Targu Jiu are one of two teams in the group phase still on zero points – alongside Zagreb
  • however, their experienced goalkeeper Ekaterina Dzhukeva is second in terms of saves made, with 69 stops
  • Mosonmagyarovar comfortably won the reverse fixture in Hungary, 33:27

After the last games, we have high morale and hopes of a positive result at home. We definitely want to win and have a good game. We want to rise to the level of the opponent, a very good one, and improve our game for the upcoming matches in the championship. I think defence and goalkeeping can be decisive.
Florenta Ilie
Right back, CSM Targu Jiu

Photo © Ferenc Zengő

