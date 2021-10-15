Four unbeaten sides aim to extend their streaks

Two Hungarian teams, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Györi Audi ETO KC, France’s Metz Handball and German champions BV Borussia 09 Dortmund are the only four unbeaten sides after the first three rounds of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 — and they will try to preserve the status quo this weekend.

The two Hungarian sides have the toughest challenge, with FTC hosting Team Esbjerg in the Match of the Week, while Györ are traveling to another Danish opponent, Odense Håndbold.

Elsewhere, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund may set a new team record in terms of unbeaten consecutive matches if they stay clear against CSM Bucuresti, as Rostov-Don also look to pounce against Buducnost BEMAX — one of just two sides to fail to win a game in the first three rounds.

GROUP A

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 16 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

FTC are one of the last four unbeaten teams in the Champions League and, across all competitions, are on a four-game winning streak on their home court in Erd

the Hungarian side can equal their best-ever start in the competition — three wins and a draw, recorded in the 2016/17 season

Esbjerg won only three of their last 14 away games in the past three seasons, with their last away victory coming in the group phase of last year’s season — 28:24 against FTC in January 2021

if FTC beat Esbjerg, they will be only one win shy of the 100-victory milestone in the DELO EHF Champions League, hit only by five teams — Györ, Buducnost, RK Krim Mercator, Hypo and Larvik HK

the sides have met four times in the past 20 months in the premium European competition, winning two games each

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Saturday 16 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

after two consecutive losses, against FTC and CSM Bucuresti, Podravka dropped to seventh place in the standings but are equal on points with Brest in sixth

Brest have posted their worst start in the DELO EHF Champions League since the 2017/18 season, when they lost all six games in the group phase

the 21st goal scored by Brest will be their 1,500th in the premium European competition. The French side will become the 22nd team in history to reach this milestone

if Podravka lose, they will concede their 93rd loss in the competition. Only RK Krim Mercator (132) and Buducnost (106) have more

the French side are on a 37-game unbeaten streak — with 34 wins and three draws — in all competitions on their home court, with the last loss coming against Nice in the French League in May 2019

Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)

Sunday 17 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

if they lose on Sunday, Buducnost will tie their worst-ever losing run in the premium European competition: seven games on the trot. Buducnost’s last win came against FTC in March 2021

Buducnost’s last four-loss start in the DELO EHF Champions League group phase was in the 2006/07 season, when they posted a six-game losing streak and were eliminated

leading the standings after two rounds, Rostov were relegated to fourth after their first loss, but still have the third most effective defence in the competition, averaging 23.6 conceded goals per game

Buducnost are still only one win shy of their 150th in the competition. Only Györ (179) won more games than the Montenegrin side

the sides met only twice in the DELO EHF Champions League, with Rostov securing both wins in the 2018/19 season

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 17 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Dortmund can set their best-ever unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League if they do not lose the game, after tying their previous record of three matches with the win against Brest

the German side boasts the top goal scorer of the competition, centre back Alina Grijseels, with 29 goals, while CSM’s top scorer is left back Cristina Neagu, with 18

in six matches played at home against Romanian opposition, Dortmund won five and conceded only one loss, against SCM Craiova, in qualification round 3 of the Women’s EHF Cup 2018/19

CSM are the tallest team in the competition, with an average height of 178 cm, while Dortmund have the lowest height average, at 172.6 cm tall

both sides won their latest matches in their domestic leagues: Dortmund took a 27:20 win against Halle-Neustadt, while CSM enjoyed a 31:20 victory against newly-promoted CSM Cetate Deva

GROUP B

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Saturday 16 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

defending champions Vipers have lost two of their three matches so far — both away from home, at Györ and Metz

the Norwegian side claimed their only win in round 2 in the home match against Sävehof

debutants Kastamonu, who sit bottom of the group, are yet to claim their maiden points in the continental top flight

Vipers’ veteran Heidi Loke announced she is pregnant last week. The 38-year-old is planning to resume her career after giving birth to her third child

it will be the first meeting of the two sides in European club competitions

CSKA (RUS) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Sunday 17 October, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

CSKA are fifth-placed in the group with two points after two matches and a game in hand

after a surprising win against Krim in in the opening round, Sävehof suffered two straight defeats in Nordic derbies against Vipers and Odense

Sävehof's left back Jamina Roberts takes second position in the competition’s scoring chart, with 25 goals — four behind Alina Grijseels from Dortmund

CSKA’s left back Polina Vedekhina had surgery on her heel in Spain last week. It is not clear when she will return to the court

the rivals have never met each other in European club competitions

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 17 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Györ are the only team in the competition to have recorded three wins in as many games, which sees them in the top position in group B

the Hungarian side also boast the most efficient attack in the tournament, having scored 98 goals in three games (32.7 per game on average)

third-placed Odense suffered their only defeat in the group on the home court — 27:21 against Metz in round 2

Odense’s Dutch right back Dione Housheer is third-placed on the scorers’ list, with 23 goals in three encounters

Györ won three of four previous mutual encounters with Odense, and one more game — notably, last season in the group stage in Denmark — ended in a 32:32 draw

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 17 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV