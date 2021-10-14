Veszprém count on a great start and a strong goalkeeper

After ending Barça’s incredible winning series before the EHF Champions League’s one-week break, Telekom Veszprém impressed again in Porto’s “Dragon’s Den” on Thursday night.

Momir Ilic’s team took their third victory in their fourth group match, while Porto remain on four points after a disastrous start and despite a strong comeback after the break. The Portuguese champions could not threaten Veszprém and lost 23:30.

MOTW

FC Porto (POR) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 23:30 (10:16)

Veszprém started in express mode, caused a huge number of Porto turnovers and pulled ahead by a series of counter attacks for a 7:2 and 12:6 advance

Veszprém goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales was key to the clear advance, saving 44 per cent of all Porto shots before the break

Porto wing Antonio Arreia and some good use of seven-against-six tactics just helped Porto stay in touch in the first half, but the home side’s attack was otherwise weak

after Veszprém had stretched their lead to 19:11 early in the second half victory seemed certain, but then Porto’s Rui Silva started his one-man show and reduced the gap to 18:22

Veszprém sealed the deal after a timeout, more Corrales saves and a decisive 7:3 run

Veszprém’s outstanding duo between the posts

Veszprém’s goalkeeping duo of Vladimir Cupara and Rodrigo Corrales are surely the best pairing in the EHF Champions League at present.

Although other individual goalkeepers may boast a better record, Cupara and Corrales have been key to their side’s success so far this season. In Porto, Corrales again was awarded Player of the Match with 18 saves; Cupara has been sensationally strong in the start of the season, receiving the MVP of the SEHA Liga Final4.

If Corrales and Cupara keep performing like this, the road to Cologne opens up as strong goalkeeping gives the rest of the team stability, confidence and faith.