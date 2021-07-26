France boast most Champions League players in Tokyo

With the start of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 seven weeks away, many of the big stars of European club handball are currently playing for one of the 12 national teams at the Olympic Games.

From the 180 players competing in Tokyo, 72 are playing for a club from Europe’s top flight, and 12 of the 16 clubs in total are represented at the Olympics.

France are leading the way with 14 Champions League players from six different clubs, followed by Portugal with 10 players from four clubs.

The 2021 titleholders, Barça, are the club with the most players in Tokyo: 12, divided over six different national teams. SG Flensburg-Handewitt are second in this ranking, with 10 players from four nations.

The men’s tournament at the Olympics runs from 24 July through 7 August. Detailed results and playing schedules can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 homepage.