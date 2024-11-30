The match was almost entirely level until the last 10 minutes, when France created a slim advantage, driven by saves from Hatadou Sako and goals raining in from all positions. Spain fought back within one goal inside the last two minutes, but Grace Zaadi Deuna netted a penalty with 48 seconds remaining to clinch the win for France.

The victory took France to four points on the table, while Spain stayed on two and will now fight for their place in the main round on the closing day of the preliminary round in Basel on Monday. As Spain will face Poland and only one of those sides can reach four points, and France will take on Portugal, who can collect a maximum of two points now, France are sure to progress.

Spain back Danila So Delgado earned the Player of the Match award, presented by Grundfos, following an exceptional performance.

GROUP C

France vs Spain 24:22 (10:11)

after she played only 12 minutes in Spain’s opener against Portugal, So Delgado was the clear standout of the match — three goals from three attempts in the first 10 minutes, seven in the first half, and nine in total

while Spain were clearly driven by So Delgado, France had their usual all-round effort, with left wing Chloé Valentini leading as their top scorer with six goals from as many attempts

after the first half progressed with a level score, Spain netted the first two goals of the second half to open the first distance of more than one, 13:10 in the 34th minute, before France came back again

both teams changed goalkeepers around the 40-minute mark, and it was Sako who shone the most between the posts, saving at a rate of 50 per cent to play an important role in France taking the lead through the late stages of the game

with a penalty goal from Tamara Horacek and a fast break from wing Pauline Coatanea, France pulled ahead to 21:18 in the 52nd minute and had enough of a cushion to hold off Spain’s comeback

So Delgado proves she is one to watch

Following her performance against France, there is no doubt that 23-year-old So Delgado is one of the most exciting rising talents in handball. Seven goals in the first half alone made her the standout of that period, but it was not only the goal count — it was the way she scored them.

So Delgado showcased exceptional shooting range, with classic long-distance rockets, her arm firing from all angles and a lightning quick feint proving she is a danger for breakthrough goals. The left back was simply unstoppable.

So Delgado was certainly on the radar ahead of the EHF EURO 2024, having led her previous club, ATTICGO BM ELCHE, to the European Cup 2023/24 title as the top scorer of the season, with 75 goals. She was also MVP of the Spanish league for 2023/24 and All-star Team centre back in the domestic competition in both 2023/24 and 2022/23. So Delgado is now in the middle of her debut EHF Champions League season, and has netted 40 goals for CS Gloria 2018 BN, placing her among the top 15 scorers of the competition.