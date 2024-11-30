Hungary get revenge and move closer to main round

Hungary get revenge and move closer to main round

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
30 November 2024, 20:00

With Hungary eager for revenge against Sweden for their painful defeat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad displayed an excellent performance at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen to record an impressive win. The second victory of the tournament puts them in pole position to secure progress to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round.

GROUP B

Sweden vs Hungary 25:32 (13:16)

  • the co-hosts started the match on the front foot and took an early four-goal lead (3:7) in the 10th minute
  • with both coaches favouring a fast-paced style of play, it was a feast for the eyes to watch the match from the fans' perspective
  • the Swedish defence was simply unable to stop Hungary's backline formed by Csenge Kuczora (seven goals), Petra Vamos (two) and Katrin Klujber (eight) as the trio ran riot in attack
  • Sweden's coach, Tomas Axnér, even tried playing seven against six on a few occasions in the final minutes of the match, but without much success and Jenny Carlson was Sweden's top scorer with six goals to her name
  • Johanna Bundsen displayed a solid performance as the Swedish goalkeeper made 10 saves and even scored a goal in the final minutes
  • Zsófi Szemerey made 11 saves and recorded 44 per cent of save efficiency; the Hungarian goalkeeper was selected as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

 

Eruption in Debrecen

It did not take long for the sold-out Fönix Arena to start bouncing, as Katrin Klujber set the energy levels at an all-time high early in the match with the passionate right back successfully intercepting Sweden's attack on three different occasions in the opening minutes, which was enough for the 4,163 spectators, made up mostly of Hungarian fans, to explode.

The 25-year-old lit up the atmosphere and both her teammates and the Hungarian fans followed her, with the team keeping the intensity high throughout the match to secure a very important victory.

EURO24W Sweden Vs Hungary C5 0355 JC
I think our defence was on fire, we played a really good game, we were tough in defence, in the attack we were quite smart, we didn’t hesitate. Of course, the arena was full of power, it gave us so much motivation, everything was perfect. I mean, I could never imagine something like this but we are at home and of course, the fans are amazing.
Petra Simon
Centre back, Hungary
EURO24W Sweden Vs Hungary AR39475 AH
We didn’t stand up as we wanted in the defence and also lost some of our counter game and had problems scoring goals against the goalkeeper from Hungary. There are much things for improve, of course we’re not satisfied with the game, but we have to look forward and see how to find confidence that will take us further in the tournament.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden
Photos © EHF/kolektiff

EURO24W France Vs Spain MAL9101 AM
