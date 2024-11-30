GROUP B

Sweden vs Hungary 25:32 (13:16)

the co-hosts started the match on the front foot and took an early four-goal lead (3:7) in the 10th minute

with both coaches favouring a fast-paced style of play, it was a feast for the eyes to watch the match from the fans' perspective

the Swedish defence was simply unable to stop Hungary's backline formed by Csenge Kuczora (seven goals), Petra Vamos (two) and Katrin Klujber (eight) as the trio ran riot in attack

Sweden's coach, Tomas Axnér, even tried playing seven against six on a few occasions in the final minutes of the match, but without much success and Jenny Carlson was Sweden's top scorer with six goals to her name

Johanna Bundsen displayed a solid performance as the Swedish goalkeeper made 10 saves and even scored a goal in the final minutes

Zsófi Szemerey made 11 saves and recorded 44 per cent of save efficiency; the Hungarian goalkeeper was selected as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Eruption in Debrecen

It did not take long for the sold-out Fönix Arena to start bouncing, as Katrin Klujber set the energy levels at an all-time high early in the match with the passionate right back successfully intercepting Sweden's attack on three different occasions in the opening minutes, which was enough for the 4,163 spectators, made up mostly of Hungarian fans, to explode.

The 25-year-old lit up the atmosphere and both her teammates and the Hungarian fans followed her, with the team keeping the intensity high throughout the match to secure a very important victory.