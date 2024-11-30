Hungary get revenge and move closer to main round
With Hungary eager for revenge against Sweden for their painful defeat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad displayed an excellent performance at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen to record an impressive win. The second victory of the tournament puts them in pole position to secure progress to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round.
I think our defence was on fire, we played a really good game, we were tough in defence, in the attack we were quite smart, we didn’t hesitate. Of course, the arena was full of power, it gave us so much motivation, everything was perfect. I mean, I could never imagine something like this but we are at home and of course, the fans are amazing.
We didn’t stand up as we wanted in the defence and also lost some of our counter game and had problems scoring goals against the goalkeeper from Hungary. There are much things for improve, of course we’re not satisfied with the game, but we have to look forward and see how to find confidence that will take us further in the tournament.