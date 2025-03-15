MEN’S EHF EURO CUP 2026

Higlight match: Denmark - France 38:40 (17:16)

World champions looked eager to avenge the defeat from Lyon in round 3 at the beginning as Denmark took a five-goal lead (8:3) in the opening minutes with Mathias Gidsel putting his stamp on the match by scoring three goals early on. However, France were determined to not let the flying Danes run away and Guillaume Gille's squad improved with each passing minute, which resulted with the European champions taking the lead (15:16) of their own before Denmark regained the advantage at half-time.

Almost nothing could separate the rivals in the second half as the result kept swinging from one side to the other, but the French managed to stop the lethal hosts in the final minutes and secure a win in Kolding with Elohim Prandi scoring eight goals, while Mathias Gidsel found the back of the net on 10 occasions and was the match's top scorer. Last but definitely not least, the match was briefly stopped in the 56th minute as both squads and the audience honoured the retiring Henrik Møllgaard with arousing round of applause.