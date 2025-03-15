France complete the double over Denmark, Sweden take the Nordic derby again

European champions moved closer to clinching the trophy in the Men's EHF EURO CUP 2026 after defeating Denmark in the Highlight Match. France are now on top in the standings with four points more than their rivals with two rounds to go. Sweden came off victorious from the Scandinavian derby once again as Norway could not prevent a loss in Trondheim. Jonas Wille's squad remain the only one without points in this competition.

MEN’S EHF EURO CUP 2026

Higlight match: Denmark - France 38:40 (17:16)

World champions looked eager to avenge the defeat from Lyon in round 3 at the beginning as Denmark took a five-goal lead (8:3) in the opening minutes with Mathias Gidsel putting his stamp on the match by scoring three goals early on. However, France were determined to not let the flying Danes run away and Guillaume Gille's squad improved with each passing minute, which resulted with the European champions taking the lead (15:16) of their own before Denmark regained the advantage at half-time.

Almost nothing could separate the rivals in the second half as the result kept swinging from one side to the other, but the French managed to stop the lethal hosts in the final minutes and secure a win in Kolding with Elohim Prandi scoring eight goals, while Mathias Gidsel found the back of the net on 10 occasions and was the match's top scorer. Last but definitely not least, the match was briefly stopped in the 56th minute as both squads and the audience honoured the retiring Henrik Møllgaard with arousing round of applause.

I actually think it was a relatively entertaining game, but our defensive part was lacking too much. It's been a long time since 40 goals were scored against us. Offensively, I think we played a bit unevenly at times in the first half, but we still managed to score 38 goals. So clearly, it's the defensive part that allowed the French team to skillfully win the game.
Henrik Kronborg
Assistant coach, Denmark

Norway vs Sweden 30:31 (12:16)

In a fast-paced match in Trondheim, Sweden set the tempo early on as Michael Apelgren's squad scored goals with ease and took a four-goal lead (8:12) in the 21st minute, which signaled the Blue and Yellows' intention to be in full control over the result. With that being said, Norway tried to narrow down Sweden's advantage before half-time, but without much success as the Swedes not only kept the formidable lead at the break, but increased it to six goals (14:20) in the 35th minute.

The hosts piled pressure on Sweden in the final minutes and made a late attempt to salvage a draw with a four-goal run, but Felix Möller & co. never looked like losing with the line player being faultless with five goals from five attempts. August Pedersen (6) and Kevin Gulliksen (6) were the joint-top scorers of the match as the Norwegian duo scored 12 goals combined, but Sweden collected the points in the end.

We played a lot better defensively today compared to Wednesday. We felt that we had control in defence, but our challenge are the technical errors leading to their counter attacks. That is our main problem. They built themselves a four goal gap. I think we looked pretty good in the established play both in attack and in defence, and then we had a spell in the second half as well with some technical errors. The last phase of the match was good, and we managed to get in touch with them, but in the end they were that one goal better.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway
It is for sure a better feeling this time comparing to when we left Norway last time in January. We have done a lot of evaluation since the World Championships and I am happy that we managed to play better and the victory was really important for us. It is of course easier for us when we have good players as Felix Claar and Max Darj back in the team, but we played better as a team even if they came closer at the end thanks to great saves from Torbjørn Bergerud. I am also happy to see the performance from Felix Montebovi who hasn’t played at this level before, but he got on the court and scored two important goals for us.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden
