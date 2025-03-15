We have almost booked our ticket to the EHF EURO, but of course we will have to show two serious performances in the last two rounds at Switzerland and against Türkiye to remain on top of the group. I am very happy that we won and even happier with the way we played. We coped much better with the Austrian 7-against-6 in attack compared to the first match in Vienna. And we were much more focused in attack, making a much lower number of mistakes. We had many changes in the squad before those matches, but we saw that we have alternatives like youngster Miro Schluroff, who had his first international matches.

Alfred Gislason Head coach, Germany