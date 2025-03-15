Iceland celebrate Men's EHF EURO 2026 berth; Germany inch closer

Iceland celebrate Men's EHF EURO 2026 berth; Germany inch closer

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 March 2025, 19:20

Iceland are the first national team to book a ticket for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 after ruthlessly defeating Greece in Reykjavik, while Germany got the better off Austria in Hannover to move very close to reaching the major tournament themselves.

  • the EHF EURO 2026 will be Iceland's 14th appearance at the European championships
  • Iceland extended their perfect record in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • only one Iceland's outfield player did not get on the scoresheet in the win against Greece and Janus Smarason and Andri Rúnarsson were their joint-top scorers by scoring four goals each and without missing a single attempt
  • Greece's goalkeeper - Petros Boukovinas made 17 saves and displayed a top performance
  • Germany sit unbeaten on top in group 7 after beating Austria, and if Türkiye record a win against Switzerland on Sunday, Germany will join Iceland with a place at the EHF EURO 2026

GROUP 3

Iceland vs Greece 33:21 (16:9)

The ice-cold hosts were on a mission to become the first national team to secure a place at the EHF EURO 2026 and Snorri Guðjónsson's squad celebrated a win in Reykjavik. From start to finish, Iceland dominated both in defence and offence as Björgvin Gustavsson was an unsolvable enigma for Greece's attack. The veteran made 16 saves and recorded sky-high 48 per cent of save efficiency. The Icelanders played free-flowing handball and it all culminated in the dying seconds, when Arnór Óskarsson scored an amazing in-flight goal to set the final result and to start the celebration party in the stands. Dimitrios Tziras was the match's top scorer as the experienced right wing scored six goals for the losing side.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

0S6A6004 (1)
I am very happy and pleased. First and foremost, I am happy that we have already qualified for EHF EURO 2026 despite having two games left. That is great.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland

GROUP 7

Germany vs Austria 31:26 (16:14)

After Austria's free-firing start to the match in Hannover, Germany took full control of the result in the 14th minute and never looked back as Alfred Gislason's squad displayed character to get the job done and make the home supporters happy. With that being said, the hosts held a two-goal lead at half-time, but Germany's advantage was on the rise in the second half and reached eight goals (26:18) in the 46th minute, which proved to be the turning point. The Austrians did narrow down the difference a bit in the final minutes with Lukas Herburger being their protagonist with five goals by his name, but Germany collected the points in the end and Marko Grgic was the match's top scorer as the talented left back scored seven goals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

071124 Mwol 1327
We have almost booked our ticket to the EHF EURO, but of course we will have to show two serious performances in the last two rounds at Switzerland and against Türkiye to remain on top of the group. I am very happy that we won and even happier with the way we played. We coped much better with the Austrian 7-against-6 in attack compared to the first match in Vienna. And we were much more focused in attack, making a much lower number of mistakes. We had many changes in the squad before those matches, but we saw that we have alternatives like youngster Miro Schluroff, who had his first international matches.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany
150325 Mwol 0401 (1)
In the first half we fought well and were patient in attack. In the second half the number of mistakes was too high and we lacked the power having two tough matches in less than 48 hours. When Germany pulled ahead with five, six goals, the match was decided – but overall we are happy with the point we won on Thursday, as this might be crucial for the ticket to the EHF EURO. I hope that in my last week with the national team in May, we have something to celebrate.
Aleš Pajovic
Head coach, Austria
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 2301
Kenny Beele
150325 Mwol 0396
Marco Wolf
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 1636
Kenny Beele
150325 Mwol 0386
Marco Wolf
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 1481
Kenny Beele
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 2531
Kenny Beele
150325 Mwol 0401
Marco Wolf
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 2501
Kenny Beele
0S6A5841
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A6004
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A5866
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A6288
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A6037
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A6214
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A6302
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A5615
Kristján Orri / HSI
2025 03 15 DEN FRA KOLDING 7970
Previous Article France complete the double over Denmark, Sweden take the Nordic derby again

Latest news

More News