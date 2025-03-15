Iceland celebrate Men's EHF EURO 2026 berth; Germany inch closer
Iceland are the first national team to book a ticket for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 after ruthlessly defeating Greece in Reykjavik, while Germany got the better off Austria in Hannover to move very close to reaching the major tournament themselves.
I am very happy and pleased. First and foremost, I am happy that we have already qualified for EHF EURO 2026 despite having two games left. That is great.
We have almost booked our ticket to the EHF EURO, but of course we will have to show two serious performances in the last two rounds at Switzerland and against Türkiye to remain on top of the group. I am very happy that we won and even happier with the way we played. We coped much better with the Austrian 7-against-6 in attack compared to the first match in Vienna. And we were much more focused in attack, making a much lower number of mistakes. We had many changes in the squad before those matches, but we saw that we have alternatives like youngster Miro Schluroff, who had his first international matches.
In the first half we fought well and were patient in attack. In the second half the number of mistakes was too high and we lacked the power having two tough matches in less than 48 hours. When Germany pulled ahead with five, six goals, the match was decided – but overall we are happy with the point we won on Thursday, as this might be crucial for the ticket to the EHF EURO. I hope that in my last week with the national team in May, we have something to celebrate.