Live blog: Iceland book EHF EURO 2026 ticket; Germany beat Austria

EHF / Courtney Gahan
15 March 2025, 15:30

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers continue with round 4, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, following an exciting round 3 played midweek. Saturday has two games on the schedule, before an action-packed Sunday of 14 matches. 

The EHF EURO Cup 2026 also continues, though the live blog focuses on coverage of the qualifiers. 

 

Saturday 15 March

20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 1592
Marco Wolf/DHB
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 2301
Marco Wolf/DHB
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 1481
Marco Wolf/DHB
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 1636
Marco Wolf/DHB
0S6A6037
Kristján Orri / HSI
0S6A6288
Kristján Orri / HSI

16:25

Germany and Austria are entering the court in Hannover and we are just minutes from the starting whistle on Saturday's qualifiers. 

The history is on Germany's side here, as they have taken 33 wins in 40 previous matches against Austria. Four matches, including Thursday's round 3 clash and the game in the EHF EURO 2024 Main Round, ended in draws, and Austria beat Germany three times before. 

Tune in now on EHFTV to watch live.

150325 Mwol 0109
Marco Wolf/DHB
150325 Mwol 0095
Marco Wolf/DHB
150325 Mwol 0115
Marco Wolf/DHB

16:13

Looking ahead to the second qualifier of the day, we could see the first ticket to the final tournament booked, as Iceland host Greece. 

Iceland have a perfect record of wins behind them, and beat Greece 34:25 away on Wednesday. Today, playing at home in Reykjavik, Iceland will qualify for the EHF EURO 2026 with a second victory, regardless of the other results in the group this round. 

16:02

Turning now to the big focus of the day — the qualifiers! Germany have the chance to book their place at the final tournament this weekend, but they must beat Austria in order to do so, and hope that Switzerland lose to Türkiye on Sunday. 

As Switzerland won the reverse fixture against Türkiye on Wednesday 38:34, playing on Türkiye's notoriously powerful home court, it seems the group might remain quite open even if Germany take the victory against Austria. 

Thursday's match between Austria and Germany saw a thrilling draw, with Austria securing the result in the dying seconds. Watch the highlights below!

15:54

As Denmark and France prepare for throw-off, check out a feature with Denmark coach Nikolaj Jacobsen below. 

Jacobsen has led Denmark to an incredible record of 37 unbeaten matches at the World Championship, stretching back to 2019. 

"I think it's because of a common goal we have to constantly improve ourselves and never be satisfied. It starts with me as the boss, to lead by example and live by the principle of always striving to perform even better," Jacobsen shared.

EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL7472 AM
EHF EURO

Nikolaj Jacobsen: “It is a privilege to work with such a goo…

INTERVIEW: Denmark’s coach talks about their exceptional winning streak and their hopes of raising the EHF EURO trophy on home ground

yesterday

15:43

The live blog concentrates on the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, but let's take a quick look at the EHF EURO Cup 2026, where the first of today's matches is currently live. 

The EHF EURO Cup features the already qualified teams — in this case, the three co-hosts of the tournament that will take place next January, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, along with the current title holders France. 

Norway and Sweden are currently on court in Trondheim, with Sweden holding a narrow lead in the early minutes of the second half. Sweden took their first win of the Cup on Wednesday, while Norway have lost all three previous games. 

Denmark and France are soon to enter the court, and five players will be honoured with the presentation of their EHF Excellence Awards for the 2023/24 season: France line player Ludovic Fabregas; France left back Elohim Prandi; Denmark left wing Emil Jakobsen; Denmark line player Magnus Saugstrup, who was in the Team of the Season as best defender; and Denmark right back Mathias Gidsel, who received the newly introducted European Olympic Excellence Award. 

Gidsel was named MVP of the Olympic Games, taking his first gold in the competition and second Olympic medal overall, and was also MVP of the World Championship in January, where Denmark won their fourth title in a row. 

France right back Dika Mem was present at the ceremony in December to receive his award as part of the Team of the Season, as was Denmark goalkeeper Emil Nielsen.

15:30

Good afternoon and welcome to the opening day of round 4 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! Today we have a light schedule, with two games coming up as the race to the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden continues. 

Round 3 will conclude on Sunday with 14 matches. 

Let's get started with some reading — below, find the live blogs from round 3, recapping all the action from earlier in the week, along with the preview for today's games. 

FRA DAN FFHANDBAL ICONSPORT 018
EHF EURO

Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup continue with thrilling duels on…

DAY PREVIEW: Round 4 of the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup 2026 throws off this weekend

yesterday
48A0195
EHF EURO

Summary: Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Slovenia secure third wi…

LIVE BLOG: Round 3 of phase 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers gets underway on 12 March with eight matches

3 days ago
20250313 W EURO Q Live Blog Main 7
EHF EURO

Summary: Austria take point from Germany as close matches wr…

SUMMARY: Round 3 of phase 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concluded with eight more thrilling matches

2 days ago
DSC 0381
2025 03 15 DEN FRA KOLDING 7970
Latest news

