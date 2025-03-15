16:13

Looking ahead to the second qualifier of the day, we could see the first ticket to the final tournament booked, as Iceland host Greece.

Iceland have a perfect record of wins behind them, and beat Greece 34:25 away on Wednesday. Today, playing at home in Reykjavik, Iceland will qualify for the EHF EURO 2026 with a second victory, regardless of the other results in the group this round.

16:02

Turning now to the big focus of the day — the qualifiers! Germany have the chance to book their place at the final tournament this weekend, but they must beat Austria in order to do so, and hope that Switzerland lose to Türkiye on Sunday.

As Switzerland won the reverse fixture against Türkiye on Wednesday 38:34, playing on Türkiye's notoriously powerful home court, it seems the group might remain quite open even if Germany take the victory against Austria.

Thursday's match between Austria and Germany saw a thrilling draw, with Austria securing the result in the dying seconds. Watch the highlights below!

15:54

As Denmark and France prepare for throw-off, check out a feature with Denmark coach Nikolaj Jacobsen below.

Jacobsen has led Denmark to an incredible record of 37 unbeaten matches at the World Championship, stretching back to 2019.

"I think it's because of a common goal we have to constantly improve ourselves and never be satisfied. It starts with me as the boss, to lead by example and live by the principle of always striving to perform even better," Jacobsen shared.