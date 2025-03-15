15:43
The live blog concentrates on the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, but let's take a quick look at the EHF EURO Cup 2026, where the first of today's matches is currently live.
The EHF EURO Cup features the already qualified teams — in this case, the three co-hosts of the tournament that will take place next January, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, along with the current title holders France.
Norway and Sweden are currently on court in Trondheim, with Sweden holding a narrow lead in the early minutes of the second half. Sweden took their first win of the Cup on Wednesday, while Norway have lost all three previous games.
Denmark and France are soon to enter the court, and five players will be honoured with the presentation of their EHF Excellence Awards for the 2023/24 season: France line player Ludovic Fabregas; France left back Elohim Prandi; Denmark left wing Emil Jakobsen; Denmark line player Magnus Saugstrup, who was in the Team of the Season as best defender; and Denmark right back Mathias Gidsel, who received the newly introducted European Olympic Excellence Award.
Gidsel was named MVP of the Olympic Games, taking his first gold in the competition and second Olympic medal overall, and was also MVP of the World Championship in January, where Denmark won their fourth title in a row.
France right back Dika Mem was present at the ceremony in December to receive his award as part of the Team of the Season, as was Denmark goalkeeper Emil Nielsen.
15:30
Good afternoon and welcome to the opening day of round 4 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! Today we have a light schedule, with two games coming up as the race to the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden continues.
Round 3 will conclude on Sunday with 14 matches.
Let's get started with some reading — below, find the live blogs from round 3, recapping all the action from earlier in the week, along with the preview for today's games.