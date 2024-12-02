For Portugal, it was the final match at the EHF EURO 2024, as they were knocked out after being defeated in all games in Basel. The side already knew they were heading home before meeting France, but gave their all as they ended what was only their second ever major championship following their first EHF EURO appearance in 2008. Portugal’s campaign included their narrowest loss so far in the event, as they were defeated by just one goal by Poland in round 2, 21:22. Their closest defeat in 2008 was 24:29 versus Spain.

GROUP C

Portugal vs France 28:16 (8:16)

Portugal put the first goal on the score board, courtesy of centre back Patrícia Lima, but did not lead again; after 2:2 in the fifth minute, France quickly created a clear difference

France hit 10 goals to Portugal’s two in the 13th minute and took an eight-goal advantage into the half-time break; by the 45th minute, France led 24:12 and clearly had their last win of the preliminary round in sight

at half-time, France recorded a 62 per cent scoring efficiency compared to Portugal’s 44 per cent, and more notably regarding the difference, 50 per cent attacking efficiency to 25 per cent for Portugal — however, France will not be entirely happy with their attacking performance, as it was not up to their best

2023 World Championship and Paris 2024 All-star Team goalkeeper Laura Glauser recorded a save rate of 46 per cent for the first half, and Floriane Andre, playing her first game at the EHF EURO 2024, recorded 50 per cent in the second

with her eight saves, Andre earned the award for Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

France win battle of the fast breaks

Ahead of the round 3 match against Portugal, France coach Sebastien Gardillou spoke about wanting to increase the number of fast breaks from his side.

“It's a key point for the French team to win all the time, the battle of the large space. My purpose for this game is to be strong in defence and go fast — my right and left wing as first irons, weapons,” said Gardillou, who is leading the side as head coach for the first time at the EHF EURO 2024.

In their 35:22 win against Poland, France outscored their opponents on fast breaks 22:0. Versus Spain, though they won the game, France lost 5:6 in this particular area. Against Portugal, the current world champions finished with a tally of 11 fast breaks.

The total goal count from the wings was perhaps not as high as hoped, with a combined eight from Alicia Toublanc, Chloé Valentini and Coralie Lassource. However, conceding only 16 goals, not allowing a single fast break from Portugal and winning by 12, France did achieve their defensive goals.