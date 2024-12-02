France extend perfect run with victory over Portugal

France extend perfect run with victory over Portugal

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
02 December 2024, 22:05

Current world champions, 2024 Olympic silver medallists and semi-finalists at the last Women’s EHF EURO — France were the favourites to take the victory in the last game for group C, and they lived up to that status with a powerful win, 28:16, against Portugal. The victory meant France finished the preliminary round with a perfect run of wins, as they also defeated Poland decisively and earned a narrow victory over Spain. They now progress to the main round in Debrecen along with Poland.

For Portugal, it was the final match at the EHF EURO 2024, as they were knocked out after being defeated in all games in Basel. The side already knew they were heading home before meeting France, but gave their all as they ended what was only their second ever major championship following their first EHF EURO appearance in 2008. Portugal’s campaign included their narrowest loss so far in the event, as they were defeated by just one goal by Poland in round 2, 21:22. Their closest defeat in 2008 was 24:29 versus Spain.

GROUP C

Portugal vs France 28:16 (8:16)

  • Portugal put the first goal on the score board, courtesy of centre back Patrícia Lima, but did not lead again; after 2:2 in the fifth minute, France quickly created a clear difference
  • France hit 10 goals to Portugal’s two in the 13th minute and took an eight-goal advantage into the half-time break; by the 45th minute, France led 24:12 and clearly had their last win of the preliminary round in sight
  • at half-time, France recorded a 62 per cent scoring efficiency compared to Portugal’s 44 per cent, and more notably regarding the difference, 50 per cent attacking efficiency to 25 per cent for Portugal — however, France will not be entirely happy with their attacking performance, as it was not up to their best
  • 2023 World Championship and Paris 2024 All-star Team goalkeeper Laura Glauser recorded a save rate of 46 per cent for the first half, and Floriane Andre, playing her first game at the EHF EURO 2024, recorded 50 per cent in the second
  • with her eight saves, Andre earned the award for Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

 

France win battle of the fast breaks

Ahead of the round 3 match against Portugal, France coach Sebastien Gardillou spoke about wanting to increase the number of fast breaks from his side.

“It's a key point for the French team to win all the time, the battle of the large space. My purpose for this game is to be strong in defence and go fast — my right and left wing as first irons, weapons,” said Gardillou, who is leading the side as head coach for the first time at the EHF EURO 2024. 

In their 35:22 win against Poland, France outscored their opponents on fast breaks 22:0. Versus Spain, though they won the game, France lost 5:6 in this particular area. Against Portugal, the current world champions finished with a tally of 11 fast breaks.

The total goal count from the wings was perhaps not as high as hoped, with a combined eight from Alicia Toublanc, Chloé Valentini and Coralie Lassource. However, conceding only 16 goals, not allowing a single fast break from Portugal and winning by 12, France did achieve their defensive goals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL7097 AM
It's kind of hard to say that we achieved what we were expecting because the result, it was too big. I know that they are really good, of course, but I still think that we can do better. It was the third game. Maybe we were a little bit tired. We are not used to this kind of contact.
Joana Resende
Right back, Portugal
EURO24W Portugal Vs France A0A4804 NT
No games are easy, believe me and especially for us because we can struggle a lot. The most important thing today was that we have our defence very strong, to go fast in the attack and I think we did everything good.
Laura Glauser
Goalkeeper, France
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6484 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6282 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6682 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6580 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France A0A4930 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6597 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France NT30956 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France A0A4898 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6513 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Poland Vs Spain MAL4740 AM
Previous Article Poland book first main round in a decade
EURO24W Slovakia Vs Norway KA103761 EM
Next Article Norway arrive in Vienna with clean record

Latest news

More News