Poland book first main round in a decade

Poland book first main round in a decade

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
02 December 2024, 20:00

Poland secured the last main round ticket up for grabs in group C at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 following a 26:23 victory over Spain as the round 3 action opened in Basel on Monday night. The win took Poland to four points on the table, while Spain stayed on two. Both teams had previously won against Portugal but lost to group winners France, making the game a direct battle to progress to the main round. 

Poland right back Monika Kobylinska earned the Player of the Match award, presented by Grundfos, after scoring five goals and making two assists. At the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, Kobylinska has jumped up Poland’s list of all-time top scorers, sitting in fourth position with a career tally of 44 following the five goals she scored against Spain.

While Poland will now progress to main round group I in Debrecen, along with France as the winners of group C, Spain exited the tournament in the preliminary round for the first time in 22 years.

GROUP C

Poland vs Spain 26:23 (14:12)

  • although Poland played seven-against-six from the outset, it was Spain who took an early lead as they profited off strong defence, before Poland grabbed the edge from the 10th minute on, taking their first advantage at 5:4
  • aside from facing a numerical superiority in defence, Spain had some problems in attack, recording a higher number of technical errors and missing more shots than Poland, making it harder to equalise the game once they fell behind
  • Poland started with Paulina Wdowiak, who had a strong game in round 2, saving at 36.8 per cent, but she was replaced by Barbara Zima around the 13th minute after stopping no shots; Zima went on to record a save rate of 35 per cent
  • once they took the upper hand Poland stayed in front, creating a distance as clear as four goals in the first half, although Spain closed the gap a touch before the break following a direct red card for Paulina Uscinowicz at minute 28
  • Poland hit a six-goal advantage, 20:14, in the 43rd minute and seemed the clear winners when they led by five, 23:18, in the 54th, although Spain made a late charge and decreased the gap, making for a tense ending

 

Poland end decade-long wait for main round

The last time Poland qualified for the main round at the Women’s EHF EURO was in 2014, when the squad was entirely different from today’s line-up.

Before the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, Poland had not won a game since that 2014 edition, when they placed 11th. Coincidentally, the long drought without an EHF EURO victory was ended against none other than Spain, as Poland beat the “Guerreras” 22:21. But, in 2022, Poland came out the losing side in a three-way points tie with Germany and Spain, and had to farewell the tournament after the preliminary round.

On Monday night, Poland took revenge and celebrated progression in the competition for the first time in 10 years. On the other hand, it was the first time Spain had missed the main round since 2002.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Poland Vs Spain A0A9806 NT
We had special power today from above, from my dad who unfortunately did not live to see this, but I know that he was with us and it is also thanks to him and for him.
Daria Michalak
Left wing, Poland
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain MAL0100 AM
It was a hard game for us. I think we didn’t find the key to break them. We started good, with good defence pressure then could run some fast breaks, but after we got stuck and we couldn't see the solution. Things didn't work out today and it's a bit sad because it was the last game now for us.
Jennifer Gutiérrez
Left wing, Spain
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain A0A0142 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain A0A0457 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain MAL4486 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain A0A1211 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain MAL4334 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain A0A0989 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Poland Vs Spain A0A0793 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Hungary AR31206 AH
Previous Article Hungary remain perfect ahead of main round with another win
EURO24W MAL6839 AM
Next Article France extend perfect run with victory over Portugal

Latest news

More News