Poland right back Monika Kobylinska earned the Player of the Match award, presented by Grundfos, after scoring five goals and making two assists. At the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, Kobylinska has jumped up Poland’s list of all-time top scorers, sitting in fourth position with a career tally of 44 following the five goals she scored against Spain.

While Poland will now progress to main round group I in Debrecen, along with France as the winners of group C, Spain exited the tournament in the preliminary round for the first time in 22 years.

GROUP C

Poland vs Spain 26:23 (14:12)

although Poland played seven-against-six from the outset, it was Spain who took an early lead as they profited off strong defence, before Poland grabbed the edge from the 10th minute on, taking their first advantage at 5:4

aside from facing a numerical superiority in defence, Spain had some problems in attack, recording a higher number of technical errors and missing more shots than Poland, making it harder to equalise the game once they fell behind

Poland started with Paulina Wdowiak, who had a strong game in round 2, saving at 36.8 per cent, but she was replaced by Barbara Zima around the 13th minute after stopping no shots; Zima went on to record a save rate of 35 per cent

once they took the upper hand Poland stayed in front, creating a distance as clear as four goals in the first half, although Spain closed the gap a touch before the break following a direct red card for Paulina Uscinowicz at minute 28

Poland hit a six-goal advantage, 20:14, in the 43rd minute and seemed the clear winners when they led by five, 23:18, in the 54th, although Spain made a late charge and decreased the gap, making for a tense ending

Poland end decade-long wait for main round

The last time Poland qualified for the main round at the Women’s EHF EURO was in 2014, when the squad was entirely different from today’s line-up.

Before the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, Poland had not won a game since that 2014 edition, when they placed 11th. Coincidentally, the long drought without an EHF EURO victory was ended against none other than Spain, as Poland beat the “Guerreras” 22:21. But, in 2022, Poland came out the losing side in a three-way points tie with Germany and Spain, and had to farewell the tournament after the preliminary round.

On Monday night, Poland took revenge and celebrated progression in the competition for the first time in 10 years. On the other hand, it was the first time Spain had missed the main round since 2002.