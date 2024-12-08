France join Hungary in semi-finals with victory over Sweden
France became the second team to secure a place in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals after holding off a second-half comeback from Sweden to win 31:27.
I think it was a game where we played better than before. We had to win, of course, to be able to reach the semi-finals like in the last years, but France was too strong today. They scored many goals on the counterattack. I think we played well in defence and it was a good game for us, but not enough for a team like France today.
It wasn’t an easy game, it’s not easy to play against Sweden. Every time our matches are tough and we had an amazing first half, we went to the lockers six goals ahead. In the second half we were very careful, because we knew that nothing was done and gave everything to win or at least take a point from this game. We had a lot of ups and downs, but we stayed stable in the second half. This is a strength of character that we have shown and I am super proud of the team.