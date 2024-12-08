France join Hungary in semi-finals with victory over Sweden

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
08 December 2024, 22:15

France became the second team to secure a place in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals after holding off a second-half comeback from Sweden to win 31:27.

The world champions looked like they would cruise to a straightforward victory after a dominant first half, but found themselves under some pressure from Sweden in the second. However, they finished strongly and eliminated Sweden from contention; Tomas Axnér’s side still have a chance to play for fifth place depending on the last day of main round action in Debrecen on Tuesday.

GROUP I

Sweden vs France 27:31 (13:19)

  • Sweden went head-to-head with France for 13 minutes in the opening half before their opponents took control and a six-goal (19:13) lead at the break
  • Swedish coach Tomas Axnér chose to play seven-against-six in attack at the start of the second half and narrowed the French advantage to just three goals (21:24) in the 42nd minute
  • Jamina Roberts and Tyra were Sweden's joint top scorers with four goals each, while 11 Swedish players got on the scoresheet
  • Laura Glauser was once again excellent in goal for France with the goalkeeper making 10 saves (36 per cent), including some crucial stops in crunchtime
  • Estelle Nze Minko scored six goals and the left back was the match's joint top scorer alongside Tamara Horacek as well as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos
  • France reach the EHF EURO semi-finals for a fifth time in a row and the seventh time in history

 

France, a class above Sweden

With Les Bleues in pole position to reach the semi-finals ahead of the match and with Sweden under immense pressure to deliver in a must-win game, France outperformed Tomas Axnér's squad.

The performance showed why France deserve their semi-final spot as they were better both in attack and defence, intercepting many Swedish attacks and converting them to easy goals.

Furthermore, Lucie Granier and Estelle Nze Minko were creators of some extremely attractive goals, which just shows the high level of confidence within the squad ahead of the semi-finals.

EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8896 AM
I think it was a game where we played better than before. We had to win, of course, to be able to reach the semi-finals like in the last years, but France was too strong today. They scored many goals on the counterattack. I think we played well in defence and it was a good game for us, but not enough for a team like France today.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France 97A8242 AH
It wasn’t an easy game, it’s not easy to play against Sweden. Every time our matches are tough and we had an amazing first half, we went to the lockers six goals ahead. In the second half we were very careful, because we knew that nothing was done and gave everything to win or at least take a point from this game. We had a lot of ups and downs, but we stayed stable in the second half. This is a strength of character that we have shown and I am super proud of the team.
Grace Zaadi Deuna
Centre back, France
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL7700 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8049 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France AR35645 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8103 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8079 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8066 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8414 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8582 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France 97A7697 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France AR35856 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8681 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. France MAL8496 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania AR34867 AH
