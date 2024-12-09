Germany started their main round campaign with a 36:27 win over Switzerland. They qualified for this phase as the second-ranked team in group F, where they took victories against Ukraine and Iceland but lost to the Netherlands. As only points against teams progressing to the main round are carried over, Germany did not bring any with them to Vienna.
“I think it's a good tournament so far. We played some good games. We won against those teams that we expected to win, and we showed that we want to fight and that we really want to win those games.
“Of course, we have some losses, but also it's against good teams. But we grow together, and we learnt from our mistakes, and I think overall, we're really improving,” says Filter, who has made 35 saves at a rate of 33.98 per cent at the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.
Germany are regular participants in the Women’s EHF EURO, having played every edition of the event since the first in 1994 — one of just four nations with such a record.
However, this year’s European championship is the first in a long time that represents Germany’s second major competition in the same year, as they contested the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in July and August. Germany had not qualified for the women’s handball tournament at the Olympics since 2008, so making it to Paris 2024 was a significant milestone for both the country and the current line-up, who all played the event for the first time.