Germany come into the clash following a defeat to Denmark in main round 2, in what was the side’s 100th match in the competition. The final score line against Denmark, 22:30, does not show how in the game Germany were until the final quarter, when the Scandinavian team pulled away to the decisive difference.

“It was a really tough game. It was what we expected. I think we played a really good first 40 minutes. We keep up with them. It was a really close fight, but in the end, Denmark made fewer mistakes,” says Germany goalkeeper Katharina Filter of the match, adding that there were a number of positives for the side to take with them as they look ahead.

“For sure the first half. The fighting — we never gave up. We could see that we are close to them the majority of the game, so this, of course, we have to take with us — the positive things. But also of course, we have to learn from our mistakes, and we have to play a good game over 60 minutes if we want to get some points again in these matches.”