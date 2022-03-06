France make it to the EHF EURO in style

It was the fifth duel against Croatia since 2009, and for the fifth time, France are the winners. On Sunday, the 27:19 win in the rematch of the 2020 EHF EURO semi-final, was the key for the 12th straight EHF EURO participation of the French side. In contrast to the close 21:19 result in the reverse fixture on Thursday, the hosts were never in danger. While France have the optimum of eight points from four matches, Croatia remain on two points - and most likely have a “final” against the Czech Republic ahead in their final qualification match.