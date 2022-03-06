Iceland back on track after revenge against Turkey

After their unexpected 29:30 defeat at Turkey, Iceland returned the favor in the reverse fixture on home ground. Thanks to the 29:22 victory on Sunday, the “Vikings” remain in the race for the EHF EURO tickets, now equal with Serbia on four points, two points below top side Sweden.

GROUP 6:

Iceland vs Turkey 29:22 (15:9)

goalkeeper Hafdis Renutudottir was the key factor for Iceland in the initial stages of the match, as the hosts led 12:4 after 18 minutes

Turkey had problems in attack, not finding the gaps against the strong Icelandic defence until the break, when they were down by 9:15

in the second half, the visitors clearly improved in all departments and goalkeeper Merve Durdu was crucial for the comeback with her 12 saves in total

but 17:20 was the closest deficit, as then Iceland took the upper hand again and latest at the 26:21, scored by Lovisa Thompson, had decided the match

top scorers of the mostly one-sided duel were Unnur Omarsdottir (seven goals for Iceland) and Yasemin Sahin with eight goals for Turkey

Third EHF EURO ticket still in play for Iceland

In 2010 and 2012, the Icelandic women’s team had their only participation at EHF EURO final tournaments, both times finishing in 15th and missing the main round after three defeats. Now, the team of head coach Agust Johansson has the chance to make three a lucky number. The 29:30 against Turkey on Wednesday was a huge setback, but Iceland have their fate still in their hands, as they had beaten Serbia 23:21 - and have the reverse figure in Serbia still ahead. This is a must-win match for Iceland in round 6, as the Serbs are the favourites in their next match against Turkey, and Iceland face top-side Sweden.