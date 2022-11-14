France, Montenegro can lock up semi-final spots in group II

GROUP II

Romania vs Montenegro

Tuesday 15 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Romania have their fate in their hands: two wins in the last two games against Montenegro and Germany are enough for the tickets for the final weekend in Ljubljana

a win for Montenegro will seal their qualification for the semi-finals – for the first time since their fourth-place finish in 2014

Romania captain Cristina Neagu will play for her 50th EHF EURO match; only the fifth player to reach that milestone; Norway goalkeeper Katrine Lunde is the record holder with 57 games

Montenegro’s right wing Jovanka Radicevic needs only three goals to become the fifth player to score 200 goals at EHF EURO events; Neagu is the all-time top scorer with 287

the head-t0-head record between the two teams is tied with three wins each and a draw; at the EHF EURO, both sides won a game each

Romania coach Florentin Pera: “I trust in the team’s capacity to focus and be at 100% for this match. Montenegro are a good team, with plenty of experienced players, but we have a good run and we want it not to end here.”

Montenegro coach Bojana Popovic: “The players just need to restart and enjoy playing handball. If they enjoy the time on court, then they have the opportunity to win. They need to be more relaxed.”