France seal best start at the EHF EURO with fourth win in a row

Jovanka Radicevic (MNE) – right wing: "France scored many easy goals, as we made many mistakes in attack. Our defence was really good, but if you play not on 100 percent on both sides, you cannot beat a team like France. We have lost our first game and on Tuesday we have another chance to qualify for the semi-final."

Tamara Horacek (FRA) – left wing: "I did not expect this clear result. Before the match, I was a little bit afraid, because of this audience. But today we sticked together. And again defence and Cleopatre Darleux in the goal were the keys to success – as in every of our matches defence is the key."