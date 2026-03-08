France, Netherlands, Germany book EHF EURO tickets

Group 1



H2H: 10-1-2

Top scorers: Lucie Granier 6/8, Léna Grandveau 6/8 (both France); Dejana Milosavljević 2/5, Andrea Šimara 2/4, Veronika Babara 2/3, Katja Vuković 2/4 (all Croatia)

France and Croatia got off to an interesting start, with both teams trading 3:0 runs in the early minutes of the match — first France, then Croatia, and then France again to make it 6:3 after nine minutes. The visitors managed to hold the three-goal deficit for the first 20 minutes. After that, France picked up the pace and extended their lead to ten goals with a 9:2 run in the final third of the first half. Notably, ten different players scored for the French side.

France missed some clear chances in the early stages of the second half but still continued to increase their lead. Head coach Sébastien Gardillou was able to use the full depth of his squad without disrupting the attacking flow. Hatadou Sako finished her game after 45 minutes, having made 11 saves for a 50 per cent save efficiency. Camille Depuiset continued the strong goalkeeping performance with four saves (57.14 per cent). France cruised to a 34:14 win, securing their place at the final tournament in the process.