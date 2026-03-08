France, Netherlands, Germany book EHF EURO tickets

EHF / Tim Dettmar
08 March 2026, 18:45

Round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concluded on Sunday. A trio of EHF EURO regulars booked their tickets to the final tournament as France, the Netherlands and Germany secured their fourth consecutive wins. Italy ended their long losing streak, while Finland, Ukraine and Portugal claimed dramatic victories.

• The French goalkeeper duo Hatadou Sako and Camille Depuiset combined for 15 saves in France’s big home win against Croatia, conceding only 14 goals for a 51 per cent save efficiency

• A frenetic crowd of more than 3,700 spectators in Heidelberg celebrated the dominant win of world championship silver medallists Germany against Slovenia, which secured them a ticket to the EHF EURO

• Djurdjina Jaukovic was the top scorer of the day with 12 goals against Iceland, boosting Montenegro to a clear home win and a prime position in Group 4

• Portugal survived a Faroese comeback in the second half, despite losing the period 10:15, to claim their second win in the qualifiers

• Mariia Gladun’s 15 saves helped Ukraine defeat Lithuania for the second time this week — again by just one goal

Group 1

France vs Croatia 34:14 (19:9)


H2H: 10-1-2

Top scorers: Lucie Granier 6/8, Léna Grandveau 6/8 (both France); Dejana Milosavljević 2/5, Andrea Šimara 2/4, Veronika Babara 2/3, Katja Vuković 2/4 (all Croatia)

France and Croatia got off to an interesting start, with both teams trading 3:0 runs in the early minutes of the match — first France, then Croatia, and then France again to make it 6:3 after nine minutes. The visitors managed to hold the three-goal deficit for the first 20 minutes. After that, France picked up the pace and extended their lead to ten goals with a 9:2 run in the final third of the first half. Notably, ten different players scored for the French side.

France missed some clear chances in the early stages of the second half but still continued to increase their lead. Head coach Sébastien Gardillou was able to use the full depth of his squad without disrupting the attacking flow. Hatadou Sako finished her game after 45 minutes, having made 11 saves for a 50 per cent save efficiency. Camille Depuiset continued the strong goalkeeping performance with four saves (57.14 per cent). France cruised to a 34:14 win, securing their place at the final tournament in the process.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 19.10.05
It was a tough match in a fantastic atmosphere. After the first 15 minutes, we ran out of strength and energy, and the experienced French players took advantage of that. We tried to respond with some changes in the second half, but it didn’t work. As the half went on, a bit of fear also crept into our game, while the French were playing at 200 per cent. It’s never nice to lose by such a big margin.

We still have two matches ahead of us, which I hope will take us to the European Championship, but we have to do better than this.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 19.27.28
There were many positive things tonight; everyone had the chance to play and express themselves. It was a very strong collective performance. We conceded very few goals thanks to our excellent goalkeepers, and I also think we defended very well. We managed to apply the instructions we were given, which is very positive.

Qualification is now secured against a strong European nation. I think we train really well and everyone is very focused. We make the most of the time we have together. It’s a great group and we get along very well. Playing in this jersey at the Arènes is amazing. I’m very happy to have experienced that. Singing La Marseillaise here in Metz was truly a special moment.
Sarah Bouktit
Line player, France

Kosovo vs Finland 27:29 (15:12)


H2H: 0-0-3

Top scorers: Mirela Gjikokaj 9/16 (Kosovo); Ellen Voutilainen 7/12 (Finland)

Finland had a perfect start to the match, forcing Kosovo to take their first timeout after only eight minutes (1:4). The short break proved effective, as the hosts scored four goals in the next four minutes to reduce the gap to one (5:6). Not even a Finland timeout could stop Kosovo’s momentum, with the home side taking the lead for the first time after 15 minutes. A 5:0 run between the 22nd and 25th minutes helped Kosovo open the gap and take a 15:12 lead at half-time, driven by impressive performances from left back Mirela Gjikokaj (five goals) and goalkeeper Aurora Kryeziu (seven saves).

Despite finishing the first half strongly, Kosovo struggled to score in the early stages of the second half. Finland capitalised and regained the lead in the 43rd minute (18:19). In the following minutes, the lead changed hands several times. However, Kosovo’s technical errors proved costly in the closing stages. A couple of steals from Greta Westerlund and Freja Siivonen helped secure a 29:27 away win for Finland.

GROUP 2

Netherlands vs Switzerland 25:22 (13:12)


H2H: 5-0-1

Top scorers: Dione Housheer 7/11 (Netherlands); Mia Emmenegger 5/9, Nuria Bucher 5/6 (both Switzerland)

The first half between the Netherlands and Switzerland was neck and neck. The hosts held a two-goal lead twice (2:0 and 8:6) in the opening 30 minutes, but the Swiss always had an answer and even took the lead around the 20th minute. After some early struggles, Yara ten Holte managed to match Lea Schüpbach’s performance in goal. Still, the Swiss goalkeeper recorded eight saves in the first half compared to ten Holte’s four. The combination of Inger Smits and line player Romee Maarschalkerweerd proved difficult to defend, linking up for four goals before half-time. Maarschalkerweerd was later named player of the match.

At the start of the second half, the Dutch switched goalkeepers, bringing on Rinka Duijndam. The change proved to be the right decision, as the 2019 world champion made five saves (35.71 per cent). Supported by a tightened defence, the Netherlands forced turnovers and capitalised on them, gradually pulling away from Switzerland (20:14, 43rd minute). The visitors tried everything to stay in the match but could not reduce the gap to less than two goals (23:21, 57th minute). With the win, the Netherlands celebrated their fourth consecutive victory in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers and secured their ticket to the final tournament in December.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 18.23.26
It took some time to find our rhythm and we missed a lot of chances. Overall, though, we controlled the game and in the end we got the points, which is the most important thing. That’s what you play for — to qualify for the European Championship. The fact that we’ve already secured that with two games to go is just great.
Romee Maarschalkeweerd
Line player, Netherlands
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 18.24.06
It was much better than the last game. We played more aggressively. They made more changes than they did in the previous match, but I think we can still be proud that we performed better than on Thursday.
Lea Schüpbach
Goalkeeper, Switzerland

Italy vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 36:20 (16:8)

H2H: 1-0-4

Top scorers: Ramona Vesna Manojlović 11 (Italy); Adelisa Dautović 5 (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Italy started impressively, taking a 7:2 lead after only 11 minutes. Ramona Vesna Manojlović was on fire early on, scoring six of those seven goals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina managed to maintain the five-goal gap until the 28th minute, but Italy then increased the pressure and took a comfortable 16:8 lead into the break.

A 6:0 run by six different scorers widened the gap further after 44 minutes (24:11). After conceding an average of 35.6 goals per match in the qualifiers, Italy found much-needed defensive stability. These improvements secured their first competitive victory since beating Luxembourg in the World Championship qualifiers in October 2024.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 20.43.34
I’m very happy — it was a great game. The team was very focused on defence, and as a result we were able to take advantage of our fast-paced attack. We used all the players on the roster and played proactively, with a style that I think should be typical of the Italian team.
Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez
Head coach, Italy
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 20.40.48
Tonight, Italy were great — there’s nothing more to say. At home we played better, but tonight it was a different story. Italy showed more grit, more desire and more determination. They really wanted to win. We came into the game without energy, and in the end Italy deserved the victory.
Sanja Bajgorić
Coach, Bosnia & Herzegovina

GROUP 3

Germany vs Slovenia 33:18 (18:8)


H2H: 8-0-2

Top scorers: Antje Döll 5/5, Nina Engel 5/6 (both Germany); Špela Bajc 6/9 (Slovenia)

Germany dominated the match from the first minute. They opened with a 3:0 run and conceded Slovenia’s first goal only after five minutes, before extending their lead to nine goals (12:3) after 16 minutes. Nina Engel produced an impressive scoring performance, netting five times within 17 minutes. Markus Gaugisch’s team continued to increase their advantage, going ten goals ahead for the first time after 22 minutes and maintaining that margin until half-time (18:8).

The pattern remained the same throughout the second half. The silver medallists from the previous world championship extended their lead further despite a five-minute scoring drought between the 39th and 44th minutes. Captain Antje Döll scored four of her five goals after the break to guide her team to a 33:18 win in front of a sold-out home crowd. Germany’s fourth victory in as many matches also secured their place at the EHF EURO 2026.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 18.25.44
It was like a déjà vu for us, playing at home three months after the World Championship on home soil, with a great atmosphere and a clear win. Personally, it was my 150th international match and we secured our EHF EURO ticket — what more could you ask for from one game? It was fun to play. Our start was brilliant and our defence was extremely strong. Now we can start preparing for the EURO, already in our last two qualifiers against Belgium and North Macedonia.
Emily Vogel
Left back, Germany
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 18.26.15
It was a really tough match and Germany were the better team. It was nice to play in a sold-out arena, even though we clearly lost. We can still qualify for the EHF EURO if we beat Belgium and North Macedonia.
Špela Bajc
Right back, Slovenia

GROUP 4

Montenegro vs Iceland 33:24 (13:13)

H2H: 4-1-2

Top scorers: Djurdjina Jaukovic 12/16 (Montenegro); Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir 7/11 (Iceland)

Fans in Podgorica saw two shaky offences in the opening quarter of the match as both sides committed several technical faults. However, to the delight of the home crowd, only Montenegro managed to capitalise on those mistakes, building an early three-goal lead after 13 minutes (6:3).

Iceland found solutions after their timeout in the 20th minute, gradually closing the gap and levelling the score just before half-time (13:13).

Iceland started the second half strongly, taking their first lead since the seventh minute and extending it to two goals through Sandra Erlingsdóttir and Katrín Anna Ásmundsdóttir after 36 minutes (15:17). However, supported by their home crowd, Montenegro responded well and regained the lead at 21:20 entering the final 15 minutes.

That period proved decisive. Montenegro continued to extend their advantage while keeping Iceland scoreless for more than ten minutes. Djurdjina Jaukovic scored half of her goals between minutes 34 and 47. The 33:24 victory keeps Montenegro on top of Group 4 as the only team with six points.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 20.10.47
We knew it wouldn’t be easy and that Iceland are not a team to underestimate. It has been a tough week for us after the unexpected defeat in Iceland, but we showed character in the last 20 minutes, broke our opponent’s resistance and secured an important victory.
Djurdjina Jaukovic
Left back, Montenegro
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 20.12.51
It was a good match for us until the 40th minute. Then our performance dropped, and Montenegro went on a great run that ultimately decided the match in their favour.
Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir
Centre back, Iceland

Portugal vs Faroe Islands 25:23 (15:8)

H2H: 1-0-1

Top scorers: Carmen Claudino Figueiredo 6/12 (Portugal); Brynhild Pálsdóttir 6/7 (Faroe Islands)

It was an eventful start in Portugal, with both offences clicking early (3:3 after five minutes). The visitors soon lost their rhythm, enduring a seven-minute scoring drought.

Portugal maintained their pace and surged to a four-goal lead after 12 minutes. Although the Faroese responded with three unanswered goals, the hosts remained composed. An impressive 8:2 run between minutes 17 and 30, supported by excellent goalkeeping from Jessica Vargas Ferreira (eight saves from 16 shots, 50 per cent), gave Portugal a seven-goal advantage at half-time (15:8).

At the beginning of the second half both teams exchanged goals. Even though Portugal committed a few turnovers, the Faroe Islands struggled to significantly reduce the deficit (19:13, 42nd minute).

However, as Portugal’s technical errors increased and they scored only once between minutes 36 and 50, the visitors cut the gap to two goals with nine minutes remaining. Faroese goalkeeper Annika Fridheim Petersen played a key role, saving eight of 15 shots (53.33 per cent).

A crucial penalty save by Jessica Vargas Ferreira seven minutes before the end allowed Rita Bento Campos to restore a three-goal lead (22:19). Yet the visitors fought back once more. Another save from Ferreira — later named player of the match — denied Jana Mittun the chance to reduce the deficit to one (22:20).

Seventeen seconds before the final buzzer, Neide Duarte kept her composure and scored the decisive goal for the 25:23 win. The Faroe Islands and Portugal now both have four points and sit second and third in the group respectively.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 20.14.55
We were affected by the fact that some of our players have been struggling recently. From a physical standpoint, we also lacked some sharpness — not only in finishing, but also in building defensive combinations. We are not used to playing with this level of intensity, and that is something that weighs heavily.

The most important thing, however, is that we won. We are still in the fight and still depend on ourselves. I also want to highlight the players, who were exceptional. Some of them made an incredible effort just to be fit for today, and that deserves special recognition.
Jose Antonio Soares David Paiva Silva
Head coach, Portugal
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 20.17.19
I think it was very chaotic. In the first half, we started very badly. We lost balls, our fast breaks were poor and we weren’t efficient enough. In the second half, we improved in defence and started scoring some goals, but it wasn’t enough to come back.
Brynhild Pálsdóttir
Right wing, Faroe Islands

GROUP 5

Lithuania vs Ukraine 25:26 (10:16)


H2H: 0-0-5

Top scorers: Gabija Pilikauskaitė 7/11 (Lithuania); Tamara Smbatian 5/7, Karyna Kolodiuk 5/7 (both Ukraine)

Both teams struggled to find an attacking rhythm in the early stages of the first half. Lithuania committed four technical faults in the opening 10 minutes, but Ukraine were only able to capitalise on those mistakes midway through the half. Mariia Gladun delivered an outstanding performance with 11 saves in the first 30 minutes, helping her team extend their lead to six goals at half-time (10:16) after a 5:0 run between the 14th and 21st minutes.

Lithuania did not surrender, though. The hosts cut the deficit in half by the 42nd minute with a 6:3 run. Amanda Vareikienė, who entered the game in the 17th minute, made several key saves, also benefiting from a much stronger defensive performance. With 15 minutes remaining, the match was wide open again (17:19). Three consecutive technical faults prevented Lithuania from levelling the score after the 55th minute, and instead Ukraine extended their lead to two goals again (22:24). Ukraine’s top scorer and player of the match, Tamara Smbatian, added three goals in the final six minutes. Nevertheless, Lithuania had the ball with a chance to equalise in the final seconds, but Ukraine’s defence held firm — even while playing with one player less — to secure their second consecutive one-goal victory.

