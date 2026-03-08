Eight big influences in handball for International Women’s Day

After that event in January 2017, the Bonaventura sisters became regulars at top men’s championships, and paved the way for other female pairs to follow. They would go on to become the first female referees in any team sport to officiate a men’s Olympic tournament and also take part in the EHF FINAL4 Men. Now, it is not at all unusual to see a female pair on a high-profile men’s match.
“We’re kind of pioneers but, then again, it kind of landed on us. And maybe if we’d been 10 years younger, we might have the third or the fourth to do such things. But of course, we feel privileged,” Julie Bonaventura told eurohandball.com ahead of the home Women’s EHF EURO in 2018.
As Julie highlighted, sometimes the glass ceiling is broken incidentally and it is just a matter of who is there in that moment to do it. But when the glass ceiling exists in the first place, it has to be broken by someone, and in this case it was Julie and Charlotte who drove this part of handball forward.