Eight big influences in handball for International Women’s Day

Sharing a new side of her story recently, as part of the Her Playground project, van Haaster spoke about the challenge of deciding to play handball in a wheelchair. Having come to the sport before the discovery of a tumour in her leg that changed everything, leaving her fighting a chance of survival as low as 10–20 per cent, van Haaster was initially opposed to the idea. “I worked so hard not to get into the wheelchair, so I was thinking, I’m not going to sit in it for fun.”

Van Haaster says she realised how much the wheelchair could bring her, taking her back to a sport she loved and in which she represented the Netherlands on a Younger Age Category level — and decided to embrace it as a friend rather than an enemy. That example reflects a lifelong attitude of adjusting expectations and exceptional adaptability.

Through her contribution on court but more so how she approaches life overall, van Haaster shows how influence in handball goes beyond the game itself — and how so many women in handball, whether players or not, have had and continue to have an impact in various ways. Inspiration and influence can arise everywhere — especially when opportunities are given.