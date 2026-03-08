12:50

Elsewhere, Montenegro versus Iceland should be a gripping encounter. On Wednesday, Iceland narrowly won on their home court 28:27 with exceptional individual performances from Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir and Djurdjina Jaukovic, who scored 12 goals each.

Today in Podgorica it's going to be a high-stakes match. Group 4 is definitely on of the most evenly matched, with Montenegro and Faroe Islands tied at four points and Iceland and Portugal tied at two.

In the other match, Portugal host Faroe Islands. Their reverse fixture this week ended with a 25:21 victory for the home side in Tórshavn.

So, a lot can be decided after today's matches, but also the final decision could go down to the final round in April.

12:30

Along with Germany and France, Netherlands are also one victory away from securing their EHF EURO 2026 berth.

Earlier this week, they demonstrated a powerful attacking display against Switzerland (39:21) in Kriens and if they repeat that success today in Almere they will celebrate their return to the final tournament for the seventh consecutive time.

12:19

In group 1 France are also looking to secure qualification with another win. Three days ago they beat Croatia 30:19 and today the two sides meet again in Metz.

France lead the group with six points, Croatia have four, Finland two and Kosovo zero.

12:00

Our Highlight Match features Germany and Slovenia, starting at 15:30 CET in Heidelberg.

Germany lead group 3 with six points and will secure a place at the EHF EURO 2026 with a win. Slovenia follow with four points after the Germans beat them 30:23 in the reverse fixture this week in Celje.

11:40

It's a special day today - International Women's Day! But there's no rest for the women involved in today's matches however, they will be working as hard as ever to try and help their teams reach their goals.

11:28

Also, check out all the standings, group by group to see how your team is doing.

11:25

To start off, let's recap what happened on Saturday.

Round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers threw off with Sweden and Spain securing places at the final tournament after recording wins against Serbia and Austria, respectively, while North Macedonia avenged their defeat to Belgium with a victory in Kumanovo to move up to third place in Group 3.

