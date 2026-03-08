Denmark qualifies, Romania close to EURO CUP final tournament

EHF / Björn Pazen
08 March 2026, 19:30

After Norway had booked their semi-final ticket in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup, their neighbours Denmark followed on Sunday thanks to a clear win against Hungary. This means both finalists of the EHF EURO 2024 will take part in the first final tournament of this competition. Meanwhile, Romania are close to progressing after their second win over Slovakia.

 • Anna Kristensen’s 14 saves and Kristina Jörgensen’s eight goals secured Denmark their second win against Hungary

 • While Denmark are through to the semi-finals, Hungary are now level with Czechia in the standings

 • Romania’s Sorina Grozav was once again on fire and extended her lead in the overall top scorer list by seven to reach 32 goals

 • Romania need only one more point from their last two matches to qualify for the final tournament

GROUP 1

Romania vs Slovakia 32:19 (16:8)

Top scorers: Sorina Grozav (Romania) 7/12; Olívia Šcípová 3/9, Lenka Ratvajská 3/5, Barbora Lancz 3/8 (all Slovakia)

Romania had full control of the match and started similarly to the reverse fixture, when they had led 22:12. The cornerstone of their clear 16:8 half-time advantage was goalkeeper Bianca Curmenț, who recorded an impressive 63 per cent save efficiency, supported by a strong Romanian defence. From 7:3 to 11:6, the hosts steadily increased the gap to eight goals by the break.

Aware that Slovakia had nearly turned the reverse fixture around with a 13:4 run, Romania maintained their concentration in the second half. Their first double-digit lead in this one-sided encounter came at 23:13 in the 47th minute. While Slovakia are still waiting for their first point, Romania now sit on six points and will host Norway in round 5 for a top clash with the already qualified defending champions.

I’m very happy that we won on home ground. We showed our quality. For us, attitude made the difference.
Cristina Laslo
Centre back, Romania
It was a different match compared to the last one. Romania were good today. We missed many shots and also made many mistakes in attack.
Karin Bujnochova
Centre back, Slovakia

GROUP 2

Denmark vs Hungary 31:22 (14:7)

Top scorers: Kristina Jörgensen (Denmark) 8/10; Petra Vámos (Hungary) 5/8

Compared to the close reverse fixture — which Denmark had won 21:19 thanks to a strong finish — the rematch three days later was decided much earlier. Once again, goalkeeper Anna Kristensen played a key role for Denmark: after making 21 saves on Wednesday, she stopped 14 shots on Sunday for a 45 per cent save efficiency.

Boosted by Kristensen’s performance, the Danish defence was outstanding in the first half, allowing Hungary only seven goals. At the latest when Denmark opened a double-digit lead at 21:11 in the 38th minute, their ticket to the final tournament was effectively secured. With eight points from four matches, Denmark are now close to finishing top of the group. Hungary remain on four points, level with Czechia, but still have a good chance of following Denmark to the final tournament.

It was really cool. There was a really great atmosphere here, and I think we delivered a good performance over the full 60 minutes, so the game had a really good flow. It was great to be part of it.

I also think it was great to come on, get some chances and score. I was really able to be part of the game and contribute, which was really nice. Of course, there are always a few things you feel you could have done better, but overall it was a great experience.
Cecilie Højgaard Brandt
Right wing, Denmark
It’s very hard to describe how I feel right now. This is not how we prepared for the game, especially after the match we played in Hungary. I felt that Thursday’s game was really tight, and we wanted to come here, correct our mistakes and simply play better. That didn’t happen and the game didn’t go as we planned. I can say that I’m disappointed.

In the second half the mentality was a bit better, but in the first half we came out of the dressing room as if we had left our hearts there and never really found our fighting spirit. So yes, I have mixed feelings. We have to improve in many aspects of our game. At the same time, we know Denmark are a very strong team and one of the top teams in the world, so it’s good to play against such strong opponents. But I’m angry as well, because this is not how we should play and I know we can do better — that’s why I’m a bit disappointed.
Petra Vamos
Centre back, Hungary
Danish Handball Association / Dejan Obretkovic
Danish Handball Association / Dejan Obretkovic
Sorin Pană / Romanian Handball Federation
Sorin Pană / Romanian Handball Federation
Sorin Pană / Romanian Handball Federation
