Denmark qualifies, Romania close to EURO CUP final tournament

GROUP 1

Top scorers: Sorina Grozav (Romania) 7/12; Olívia Šcípová 3/9, Lenka Ratvajská 3/5, Barbora Lancz 3/8 (all Slovakia)

Romania had full control of the match and started similarly to the reverse fixture, when they had led 22:12. The cornerstone of their clear 16:8 half-time advantage was goalkeeper Bianca Curmenț, who recorded an impressive 63 per cent save efficiency, supported by a strong Romanian defence. From 7:3 to 11:6, the hosts steadily increased the gap to eight goals by the break.

Aware that Slovakia had nearly turned the reverse fixture around with a 13:4 run, Romania maintained their concentration in the second half. Their first double-digit lead in this one-sided encounter came at 23:13 in the 47th minute. While Slovakia are still waiting for their first point, Romania now sit on six points and will host Norway in round 5 for a top clash with the already qualified defending champions.