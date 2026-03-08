Denmark qualifies, Romania close to EURO CUP final tournament
After Norway had booked their semi-final ticket in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup, their neighbours Denmark followed on Sunday thanks to a clear win against Hungary. This means both finalists of the EHF EURO 2024 will take part in the first final tournament of this competition. Meanwhile, Romania are close to progressing after their second win over Slovakia.
I’m very happy that we won on home ground. We showed our quality. For us, attitude made the difference.
It was a different match compared to the last one. Romania were good today. We missed many shots and also made many mistakes in attack.
It was really cool. There was a really great atmosphere here, and I think we delivered a good performance over the full 60 minutes, so the game had a really good flow. It was great to be part of it.
I also think it was great to come on, get some chances and score. I was really able to be part of the game and contribute, which was really nice. Of course, there are always a few things you feel you could have done better, but overall it was a great experience.
It’s very hard to describe how I feel right now. This is not how we prepared for the game, especially after the match we played in Hungary. I felt that Thursday’s game was really tight, and we wanted to come here, correct our mistakes and simply play better. That didn’t happen and the game didn’t go as we planned. I can say that I’m disappointed.
In the second half the mentality was a bit better, but in the first half we came out of the dressing room as if we had left our hearts there and never really found our fighting spirit. So yes, I have mixed feelings. We have to improve in many aspects of our game. At the same time, we know Denmark are a very strong team and one of the top teams in the world, so it’s good to play against such strong opponents. But I’m angry as well, because this is not how we should play and I know we can do better — that’s why I’m a bit disappointed.