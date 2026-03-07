Sweden and Spain book EURO 2026 tickets
Round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers threw off with Sweden and Spain securing places at the final tournament after recording wins against Serbia and Austria, respectively, while North Macedonia avenged their defeat to Belgium with a victory in Kumanovo to move up to third place in Group 3.
We are happy - we showed how to play with heart. We corrected the mistakes we made in the game in Belgium and, with the crowd as our eighth player, we managed to win this match and keep our chances of qualifying for the European Championship alive.
The first feeling, I think for the whole team, is disappointment. Especially after Wednesday, we all felt that we had more to give than we showed today. So it’s only natural that we’re disappointed. At the same time, I think that disappointment says a lot about this group. It shows that we take things seriously and that everyone is highly motivated.
Tonight and tomorrow we can be disappointed, but after a few days I think we can also be proud of what we achieved this week. We mustn’t forget that this is the first time we’ve played at this level. I don’t think many teams or countries can say they won in their very first qualifying round. So I’m extremely proud of this team. We may have lost today, but there is still a lot of progress ahead for this group. It’s a very motivated team, so the future looks bright.
It was an amazing feeling to play today. I have been dreaming for so long about wearing the Swedish jersey, and it meant a lot to do it here in Lund with my family and friends in the arena. It was truly magical, and I think I might cry a little later tonight.
We had a really bad start to the game with poor defence, where we didn’t follow the rules we had set before the match. We also missed some good chances in attack, and their goalkeepers performed well. At the same time, we did a lot of good things in the second half, and I am proud of our young players who don’t have much experience at this level. In the end we lost, but the result wasn’t too bad.
Well, I think it has been a good week of work despite the changes, and I believe that showed in the result of the match. The team felt comfortable, and playing here at home made it even more enjoyable for us. The result reflects, I would say, a good first step.
Even though it has been a big change, adapting to the new system of play has been challenging because we had very little time to prepare for two very important matches where we were fighting for first place in the group. But I think the team responded well and adapted to what the coach asked of us, which wasn’t too much — just a couple of things. Now we are eager to keep working, keep building, and hopefully it will bring us many good things.
I have mixed feelings. We delivered a really good performance in parts of the game, but we couldn’t find our rhythm in the second half. I think Spain were better today. I believe we played better on Wednesday. Of course, we can take some positive things from today into the April week, but we will have to play better than we did today.