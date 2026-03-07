Sweden and Spain book EURO 2026 tickets

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
07 March 2026, 21:10

Round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers threw off with Sweden and Spain securing places at the final tournament after recording wins against Serbia and Austria, respectively, while North Macedonia avenged their defeat to Belgium with a victory in Kumanovo to move up to third place in Group 3.

 • Andrea Ilikj made 13 saves (34 per cent save efficiency) and delivered an impressive performance in North Macedonia’s 33:28 win against Belgium

 • Nele Antonissen scored 13 goals for Belgium against North Macedonia in Kumanovo, finishing as the match’s top scorer, but the centre back could not prevent her side’s defeat

 • Passionate Spanish supporters filled the stands in Cádiz, creating an amazing atmosphere and helping Spain record a big win against Austria

 • Emma Olsson, Tyra Axnér and Emma Lindqvist scored five goals each for Sweden against Serbia in Lund

 • Johanna Bundsen (8) and Evelina Eriksson (9) combined for 17 saves in goal for Sweden, while Serbia’s three goalkeepers managed only eight saves in total

GROUP 3


North Macedonia vs Belgium 33:28 (17:14)


H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Marija Jankulovska 8/13 (North Macedonia); Nele Antonissen 13/17 (Belgium)

An inspired Belgium side caught the hosts off guard in the opening minutes, with Philipp Reinertz’s squad holding the lead until the eighth minute, when Macedonian goalkeeper Andrea Ilikj and wonderkid Iva Mladenovska stepped up and changed the course of the match. Ilikj made six saves (30 per cent save efficiency), while Mladenovska scored five goals without missing a single attempt, helping the Lionesses take a three-goal lead (17:14) at half-time.

Although Nele Antonissen & co. tried to put pressure on the Macedonians in the second half, Kristijan Grchevski’s squad did not succumb. Emilijana Rizoska successfully converted a penalty in the 47th minute to give the Red-Yellows a decisive five-goal lead (26:21). In the end, North Macedonia celebrated a deserved victory and leapfrogged Belgium into third place in the group.

Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 21.23.24
We are happy - we showed how to play with heart. We corrected the mistakes we made in the game in Belgium and, with the crowd as our eighth player, we managed to win this match and keep our chances of qualifying for the European Championship alive.
Ivana Gakidova
Line player, North Macedonia
Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 21.24.22
The first feeling, I think for the whole team, is disappointment. Especially after Wednesday, we all felt that we had more to give than we showed today. So it’s only natural that we’re disappointed. At the same time, I think that disappointment says a lot about this group. It shows that we take things seriously and that everyone is highly motivated.

Tonight and tomorrow we can be disappointed, but after a few days I think we can also be proud of what we achieved this week. We mustn’t forget that this is the first time we’ve played at this level. I don’t think many teams or countries can say they won in their very first qualifying round. So I’m extremely proud of this team. We may have lost today, but there is still a lot of progress ahead for this group. It’s a very motivated team, so the future looks bright.
Nele Antonissen
Centre back, Belgium

GROUP 5


Sweden vs Serbia 27:22 (19:11)


H2H: 6-4-2
Top scorers: Clara Lerby 7/10 (Sweden); Aleksandra Stamenić 5/8 (Serbia)

A blistering start saw Sweden take a five-goal lead (5:0) in the seventh minute, leaving Serbia goalless while the fifth-ranked team from the EHF EURO 2024 set the tone early. Johanna Bundsen starred in goal, making eight saves (44 per cent save efficiency) and allowing only five Serbian players to get on the scoresheet in the first half.

As a result, Sweden held an eight-goal lead (19:11) at half-time, while Serbia looked to reduce their high number of misses (17) after the break. Sandra Kolaković’s squad improved their shooting efficiency and even threatened a late comeback, cutting the gap to four goals (24:20) in the 50th minute, but Sweden’s strong first-half advantage proved too big. In the end, Sweden secured their ticket to the EHF EURO 2026, becoming the first national team to qualify.

Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 21.28.12
It was an amazing feeling to play today. I have been dreaming for so long about wearing the Swedish jersey, and it meant a lot to do it here in Lund with my family and friends in the arena. It was truly magical, and I think I might cry a little later tonight.
Emma Olsson
Line player, Sweden
Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 21.29.01
We had a really bad start to the game with poor defence, where we didn’t follow the rules we had set before the match. We also missed some good chances in attack, and their goalkeepers performed well. At the same time, we did a lot of good things in the second half, and I am proud of our young players who don’t have much experience at this level. In the end we lost, but the result wasn’t too bad.
Jovana Jovović
Left back, Serbia

GROUP 6


Spain vs Austria 34:24 (15:12)


H2H: 8-1-3
Top scorers: Danila Patricia So Delgado Pinto 7 (Spain); Ines Ivancok-Soltic 6 (Austria)

Las Guerreras wasted no time and rushed into an early three-goal lead (5:2) in the opening minutes, but shortly afterwards Austria responded with a three-goal run, levelling the score at 5:5 through Johanna Reichert in the 15th minute. Determined to celebrate in Cádiz, Spain then produced a five-goal run (10:5), inspired by Danila So Delgado Pinto, putting the Joaquín Rocamora Cases-led side on course to take a solid advantage into the break.

Full of confidence and quality, Spain finished the job in the second half with a nine-goal run, leaving Austria scoreless for nine minutes and opening up a 12-goal lead (27:15) in the 42nd minute. In the end, the jubilant Spanish supporters celebrated a double-digit victory with their team — and a place at the Women’s EHF EURO 2026.

Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 21.52.14
Well, I think it has been a good week of work despite the changes, and I believe that showed in the result of the match. The team felt comfortable, and playing here at home made it even more enjoyable for us. The result reflects, I would say, a good first step.

Even though it has been a big change, adapting to the new system of play has been challenging because we had very little time to prepare for two very important matches where we were fighting for first place in the group. But I think the team responded well and adapted to what the coach asked of us, which wasn’t too much — just a couple of things. Now we are eager to keep working, keep building, and hopefully it will bring us many good things.
Jennifer Maria Gutierrez Bermejo
Left wing, Spain
Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 21.53.01
I have mixed feelings. We delivered a really good performance in parts of the game, but we couldn’t find our rhythm in the second half. I think Spain were better today. I believe we played better on Wednesday. Of course, we can take some positive things from today into the April week, but we will have to play better than we did today.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, Austria
