Sweden and Spain book EURO 2026 tickets

GROUP 3



H2H: 1-0-1

Top scorers: Marija Jankulovska 8/13 (North Macedonia); Nele Antonissen 13/17 (Belgium)

An inspired Belgium side caught the hosts off guard in the opening minutes, with Philipp Reinertz’s squad holding the lead until the eighth minute, when Macedonian goalkeeper Andrea Ilikj and wonderkid Iva Mladenovska stepped up and changed the course of the match. Ilikj made six saves (30 per cent save efficiency), while Mladenovska scored five goals without missing a single attempt, helping the Lionesses take a three-goal lead (17:14) at half-time.

Although Nele Antonissen & co. tried to put pressure on the Macedonians in the second half, Kristijan Grchevski’s squad did not succumb. Emilijana Rizoska successfully converted a penalty in the 47th minute to give the Red-Yellows a decisive five-goal lead (26:21). In the end, North Macedonia celebrated a deserved victory and leapfrogged Belgium into third place in the group.