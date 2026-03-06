Norway, Denmark on brink of EHF EURO Cup semi-finals
The situation in both groups of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 has not significantly changed this week heading into round of the competition on Saturday and Sunday. The two group leaders, Norway and Denmark, can already lock up a quarter-final spot if they win again this weekend. The other semi-final spots, however, will only be decided in the final rounds in April.
We just played Hungary in a good match in a great atmosphere. Now we are looking forward to another good game at home in front of our own fans. Hungary are a strong team, but if we continue the way we played in the first match, I’m sure two points will be waiting for us.