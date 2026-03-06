Norway, Denmark on brink of EHF EURO Cup semi-finals

Norway, Denmark on brink of EHF EURO Cup semi-finals

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
06 March 2026, 13:00

The situation in both groups of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 has not significantly changed this week heading into round of the competition on Saturday and Sunday. The two group leaders, Norway and Denmark, can already lock up a quarter-final spot if they win again this weekend. The other semi-final spots, however, will only be decided in the final rounds in April.

GROUP 1

Norway vs Poland

Saturday 7 March, 18:15 CET, live on EHFTV

  • nine goals of Henny Reistad and 17 saves of goalkeeper Eli Raasok decided the reverse fixture in Poland
  • the 31:24 victory was Norway’s 15th consecutive win in the EHF EURO Cup in the same number of matches
  • Poland improved after the break, but the match had already been decided at half-time (18:8)
  • Poland remain on two points, currently third ranked below Romania, while Norway top the group with six points
  • with a total of 19 strikes, Reistad is the second-best scorer of the competition, while Magda Balsam is on 15 goals for Poland

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Romania vs Slovakia

Sunday 8 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after a 22:12 lead, Romania almost lost the reverse fixture after Slovakia had a 13:4 run
  • the 31:26 was their second victory after beating Poland 32:29; with four points, Romania are second
  • Slovakia still wait for their first point after three defeats, but compared to rounds 1 and 2, Thursday’s match showed an upswing
  • netting 10 goals on Thursday, Romania's Sorina Grozav extended her lead in the top scorers list, now on 25; Barbora Lancz leads for Slovekia with 18 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2026 03 05 SVK ROM 73

GROUP 2

Czechia vs Türkiye

Saturday 7 March, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the reverse fixture on Wednesday was decided already at the break (18:11), as the Czech side took early control and in the end won 34:26
  • it was the first EHF EURO Cup victory for the team of Tomas Hlavaty after two clear defeats against Denmark and Hungary
  • Türkiye are bottom of the group after three defeats, two points below the Czechs
  • top scorers are Nurceren Göktepe Akgün with 14 goals for Türkiye and the duo of Charlotte Cholevova and Valerie Smetková with 12 each for Czechia

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Denmark vs Hungary

Sunday 8 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the reverse fixture of the two EHF EURO 2024 medallists on Thursday was open until the final stages, before Denmark had a 7:2 run to win 21:19
  • outstanding player of the defence-focused battle was Danish goalkeeper Anna Kristensen with 21 saves, nine more than her Hungarian counterpart Zsófi Szemerey
  • it was the second Danish win against Hungary within three months, after their 28:27 main round victory at the World Championship
  • Denmark have the optimum of six points on their account, two more than Hungary
  • Trine Jensen Østergaard is best Danish scorer with 16 goals, while Petra Simon (14) and Katrin Kluijber (13) lead for Hungary

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260306 W EURO Cup Quote DEN Thomsen
We just played Hungary in a good match in a great atmosphere. Now we are looking forward to another good game at home in front of our own fans. Hungary are a strong team, but if we continue the way we played in the first match, I’m sure two points will be waiting for us.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, Denmark

photos © Fredrik Varfjell (main), Marek Findrik (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260306 W EURO Q SUN Main
Previous Article France, Netherlands, Germany can stamp EHF EURO ticket
RYT25W UH25000 UH
Next Article Broch and Kavticnik host RYT session on muscle gain and nutrition

Latest news

More News