France pass Romania test with flying colours

GROUP C

Romania vs France 21:35 (11:17)

France recorded their best-ever start in history at the EHF EURO, taking two wins in their first two matches for the second time, after 2014 and 2018, but have the best-ever goal difference after two games, +24

this was also their largest-ever win in the history of the EHF EURO, beating their former record by a single goal, set against North Macedonia, 29:16, in 2012

the turning point of the match was a 4:0 unanswered run for France between the 15th and the 20th minute, with Romanian star Cristina Neagu being rested for the last ten minutes of the first half

Romania are now in the middle of their worst losing streak in the history of the EHF EURO 2022, six losses, beating the previous one, set in 1998, by one game

this is the second time Romania have started the EHF EURO with two losses in a row, 24 years after the 1998 edition, when they started with five losses in a row and bounced back with a win to secure the 11th place

Olivier Krumbholz’s side delivered their seventh consecutive main round berth, a streak dating back to 2008, when they failed to make the cut in a tournament also hosted by North Macedonia

Romania’s decision backfires, as gulf in class is on display

Before the game, Romania’s coach, Florentin Pera, was pondering whether to rest some of his key players throughout large chunks of the game against France for the do-or-die game against North Macedonia, scheduled for Wednesday. He knew that decision could backfire and backfire it did, in spectacular fashion.

After 15 minutes, the score was still tied, 7:7, but France used a 4:0 run to open a four-goal gap that proved unassailable, as left back Cristina Neagu and line player Crina Pintea, Romania’s most experienced players, sat on the bench and could only watch what was unfolding.

The gap grew bigger and bigger until it reached 14 goals at the end, flirting with Romania’s toughest ever-loss at the EHF EURO, 20:35, against Russia in 2010. Indeed, the gulf in class between the two sides was huge in this game, but France, who secured their largest win in history at the EHF EURO, will now focus on the game against Netherlands, which will decide whether they take two, three or four points into the main round, which will also be played in Skopje.