Poland stun Spain with late comeback to keep main round hope alive
Poland had a miraculous escape against Spain in Podgorica on Monday to keep their main round chances at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 intact. Turning a four-goal deficit into a one-goal win means Poland, Spain and Germany mist wait until Wednesday to find out who joins group leaders Montenegro into the main round.
Poland rose like a Phoenix in the last 10 minutes: they looked down and out, being 20:16 behind with 10 minutes left on the clock, but then it took only seven minutes for them to turn the match around with a 6:0 run.
The injury of goalkeeper Mercedes Castellanos five minutes before the end shocked Spain, and the bravely fighting Poles took a 22:21 victory, their first one after 13 consecutive EHF EURO matches without a win.
Nothing is decided in this group now for Spain (still on zero points), Poland and Germany (both on two points), as Montenegro are already through to the next stage. On Wednesday, group D concludes with the matches Montenegro vs Poland and Germany vs Spain.
GROUP D:
- Alexandrina Barbosa turned the Spanish 1:3 almost alone into a 7:4 advantage by five goals in the first 17 minutes, but Poland fought bravely in a defence-orientated battle
- with her fourth goal, Monika Kobylinska levelled the score at half-time: 12:12; also Polish goalkeeper Adriana Placzek won the duel with het Spanish counterpart Maddi Aalla
- after the break, both sides first neutralized each other in defence; Spain now played with Mercedes Castillanos between the posts, as in total just six goals were scored in 15 minutes
- but only two minutes later, everything looked completely different: two saves of Castillanos, two more missed chances by Poland punished by empty-net goals and two more strikes provided Spain with an easy-going 4:0 run
- Poland seemed to be out, but they hit back with an incredible 6:0 run, including three goals in minute 57, as Spain had lost their rhythm completely
What a fight: Poland end their EHF EURO curse
They knew that they would be eliminated already if they lose, but like in their first match against Germany, Poland fought like lions. In their opener, two mistakes in the crunch time were the reasons for the unlucky 25:23 defeat, but now, boosted by nine saves of goalkeeper Adriana Placzek, five goals of Monika Kobylinska – awarded Player of the Match – and mainly the unstoppable will to fight, ended their long series of disappointments. Since the preliminary round of the EHF EIURO 2014, Poland had not won a single match, tied once and lost 12 times. Now, this curse is over – and this confidence might grant them wings for the last preliminary round match against Montenegro.
I am really proud of our fight and we always believed in us. Before the last 10 minutes we did not play like we wanted to play. We had many problems in attack, but we were fighting until the end. We really wanted this win today.