Poland stun Spain with late comeback to keep main round hope alive

Poland rose like a Phoenix in the last 10 minutes: they looked down and out, being 20:16 behind with 10 minutes left on the clock, but then it took only seven minutes for them to turn the match around with a 6:0 run.

The injury of goalkeeper Mercedes Castellanos five minutes before the end shocked Spain, and the bravely fighting Poles took a 22:21 victory, their first one after 13 consecutive EHF EURO matches without a win.

Nothing is decided in this group now for Spain (still on zero points), Poland and Germany (both on two points), as Montenegro are already through to the next stage. On Wednesday, group D concludes with the matches Montenegro vs Poland and Germany vs Spain.

GROUP D:

Spain vs Poland 21:22 (12:12)

Alexandrina Barbosa turned the Spanish 1:3 almost alone into a 7:4 advantage by five goals in the first 17 minutes, but Poland fought bravely in a defence-orientated battle

with her fourth goal, Monika Kobylinska levelled the score at half-time: 12:12; also Polish goalkeeper Adriana Placzek won the duel with het Spanish counterpart Maddi Aalla

after the break, both sides first neutralized each other in defence; Spain now played with Mercedes Castillanos between the posts, as in total just six goals were scored in 15 minutes

but only two minutes later, everything looked completely different: two saves of Castillanos, two more missed chances by Poland punished by empty-net goals and two more strikes provided Spain with an easy-going 4:0 run

Poland seemed to be out, but they hit back with an incredible 6:0 run, including three goals in minute 57, as Spain had lost their rhythm completely

😳 CRAZY ENDING! 🇵🇱 @handballpolska are victorious after an insane match vs Spain! 🇪🇸



Congrats to both teams! What a show! 👏#ehfeuro2022 #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/tiRFPScNsa — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 7, 2022

What a fight: Poland end their EHF EURO curse

They knew that they would be eliminated already if they lose, but like in their first match against Germany, Poland fought like lions. In their opener, two mistakes in the crunch time were the reasons for the unlucky 25:23 defeat, but now, boosted by nine saves of goalkeeper Adriana Placzek, five goals of Monika Kobylinska – awarded Player of the Match – and mainly the unstoppable will to fight, ended their long series of disappointments. Since the preliminary round of the EHF EIURO 2014, Poland had not won a single match, tied once and lost 12 times. Now, this curse is over – and this confidence might grant them wings for the last preliminary round match against Montenegro.