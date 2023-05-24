freenet becomes Official Partner for Men’s EHF EURO 2024

It is the first time that freenet has been an Official Partner of the EHF EURO, the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament, granting freenet the opportunity to strengthen the company’s brand on the German market. Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are delighted to welcome freenet to the partners’ line-up for the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO. It is a great opportunity to develop successful cooperation and the possibility to establish a fruitful partnership, while freenet seizes the opportunity to be present on the biggest stage of European handball.”

Susanne Boldt, freenet Head of Marketing & Digital, said: "I am very excited that we are starting a new, sporting chapter with freenet being the official partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. Handball is a sport that captivates millions of people. The sport's appeal and increasing popularity are also due to its fair character – a perfect match to freenet's brand values, as we are also fair, agile and passionate about quickly finding the best solution for our customers. With the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, we will expand our presence on public TV for the first time and aim to achieve high visibility for freenet through the expected maximum TV coverage. On top, we want to reach our target group via digital channels surrounding the EHF EURO. We'll also beat the drum for freenet on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter."

James Chubb, Head of Handball at Infront: "As a first-time sponsor of the Men's EHF EURO, freenet brings a fresh perspective on how to engage with handball fans. The sport's popularity in the host country offers an ideal platform for all partners involved. It is pleasing to see that we have unlocked new partnerships, such as with freenet to create a memorable and successful event for everyone."