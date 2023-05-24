12

LIVE BLOG: Beach Handball EURO 2023 has thrown off

24 May 2023, 10:16

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré starts off on Wednesday, with 32 matches in total in the preliminary round of the men's and the women's competition.

 

Wednesday 24 May 2023

10:59

We have started this tournament with a minute of silence to commemorate the late Cemal Kütahya, the team captain of the Turkish team who tragically passed away in the earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria in February.

Rest in peace, Cemal.

10:53

It is women's first! Eight female teams are getting this Beach Handball EURO underway in a few minutes. And oh boy, what a lineup we have: hosts Portugal, defending champions Germany, 2019 champions Denmark... they are all on court in the opening session starting at 11:00 CEST:

  • court 1: Netherlands vs Portugal
  • court 2: Germany vs France
  • court 3: Denmark vs Italy
  • court 4: Ukraine vs Macedonia

10:42

We have been extensively previewing the Beach Handball EURO for the last two weeks or so you will find a bunch of articles on the official beach handball section on eurohandball.com. We will take a deeper look at some of these stories here on the live blog, too.

Need a quick glance of today's schedule and the scores once matches are running (in less than 20 minutes!) Then the dedicated EHF live ticker is your place to go!

10:30

3, 2, 1... the countdown is over: EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 starts here and now!

Welcome to the first live blog covering the European Championships for you live from Nazaré. My name is Eric Willemsen and it is my pleasure to guide you through all that is happening from today until Sunday here in sunny Nazaré at the stunning Portuguese coast. This is arguably the best set-up a beach handball tournament could ask for!

Since we start the tournament in half an hour, here is a quick guide for you how to follow the Beach Handball EURO:

