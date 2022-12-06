French sides' winning streaks in danger

After taking the lead in group A last week, Paris Saint-Germain will be put to a test when travelling to Porto, as the Portuguese scored their first point of the campaign in the previous round. Two games that were decided by last-minute goals in round 6 will feature in round 9: Magdeburg vs GOG and Dinamo vs Zagreb. Plock, on the other hand, will not be favourites at throw-off against Veszprém, after losing their last three games.

The penultimate Match of the Week of 2022 on Wednesday features two teams from group B, when OTP Bank - Pick Szeged host Lomza Industria Kielce. Defending champions Barça face Aalborg in the re-match of the 2021 final, while the two bottom-ranked clubs Celje and Elverum lock horns in Slovenia. HBC Nantes hope to extend their winning run at a Kiel side struggling to find consistency.