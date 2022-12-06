French sides' winning streaks in danger
After taking the lead in group A last week, Paris Saint-Germain will be put to a test when travelling to Porto, as the Portuguese scored their first point of the campaign in the previous round. Two games that were decided by last-minute goals in round 6 will feature in round 9: Magdeburg vs GOG and Dinamo vs Zagreb. Plock, on the other hand, will not be favourites at throw-off against Veszprém, after losing their last three games.
The penultimate Match of the Week of 2022 on Wednesday features two teams from group B, when OTP Bank - Pick Szeged host Lomza Industria Kielce. Defending champions Barça face Aalborg in the re-match of the 2021 final, while the two bottom-ranked clubs Celje and Elverum lock horns in Slovenia. HBC Nantes hope to extend their winning run at a Kiel side struggling to find consistency.
GROUP A
FC Porto (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 7 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Paris won the first game between the two teams in round 6, beating Porto 32:30 at home
- the Portuguese side took their first point last week, at home against Magdeburg (31:31)
- Porto still remain bottom of the table while Paris are top, having taken the lead last week on 14 points
- with 289 goals scored, Paris have the best offence in the competition
- three Paris players feature in the top scorers' rankings: Kamil Syprzak is top with 57 goals, Dainis Kristopans is fourth with 47 goals and Elohim Prandi is sixth with 44 goals
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs GOG (DEN)
Wednesday 7 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after eight rounds, Magdeburg are third in the group with 10 points, while GOG are fifth, with 7 points
- GOG won the first game between the two sides in round 6 (33:32), thanks to a last-second goal by Emil Madsen
- Magdeburg’s Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson is fifth in the top scorers ranking, with 45 goals, three ahead of GOG’s Jerry Tollbring
- with 244 goals conceded, Magdeburg have the fifth most efficient defence
- Magdeburg have not lost a home game in the Champions League since round 3 and a defeat against Paris (29:22)
CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 8 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Dinamo are currently fourth in the group, with nine points, while Zagreb are second from last, with five points
- Zagreb have yet to take an away point this season while Dinamo have now taken more points away (5) than they have at home (4)
- Dinamo won the first game between the two sides in Croatia, thanks to a last-second goal by Andrii Akimenko
- Zagreb have yet to take a point against Dinamo in the history of European competition
- Dinamo and Zagreb remain on top of their domestic leagues, after winning against Buzau (36:30) and Trogir (35:25) respectively at the weekend
It is going to be a tough match. Plock is a good team. Unfortunately for them, they had some injuries, but they still have a lot of quality. We had some problems there at the beginning of the second half.
They will come here motivated, and they will try to steal some points. We do not want to allow this for them.
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Thursday 8 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Veszprém won the first confrontation between the two teams this season, 30:26 in Plock
- the Hungarian side lost the first place of the group to Paris last week, after suffering their first defeat of the season in Zagreb (26:29)
- Plock have lost their last three games and are now fifth in the group, with five points
- Plock head coach Xavier Sabate: "Veszprém are one of the favorites to go to EHF FINAL4. It will be very difficult, we know that, but I think that we have different goals. We will try to surprise."
- Rasmus Lauge Schmidt netted 44 times so far for Veszprém, while Plock’s best scorer is Tin Lucin, with 38 goals
- this game will feature two of the best defences in the competition as Plock are the third most efficient and Veszprém, the fourth
GROUP B
MOTW: OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Lomza Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 7 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Szeged have won three of their four previous group matches, the only exception was the first duel at Kielce, which they clearly lost 30:37
- Kielce are on a six-game winning streak and have 14 points on their account, eight more than Szeged
- Szeged have only won two of 11 Champions League matches against Kielce, the last victory dates back to 2015
- Kielce left back Daniel Dujshebaev: "Szeged are a very strong and uncomfortable opponent with some amazing players. They did not start the season as they would have liked, but at this point they have already won several matches in a row and are in much better shape than during the match in Kielce."
- both sides count on Spanish coaches, Juan Carlos Pastor will leave Szeged after this season, Talant Dujshebaev is in charge at Kielce since 2014
- Kielce count on three players, who scored 30 or more goals, topped by Arkadiusz Moryto (42), while Kent-Robin Tønnesen is Szeged’s best scorer on 28 goals
Playing against Szeged is always an uncomfortable task. Not only for us but for every team. Pick had some problems at the beginning of the season. But now this is passed, they won three of the four last games, losing only in Kielce. The public knows that Juan Carlos Pastor is leaving the club after the season, maybe after the announcement the chemistry inside the team is better, who knows?
Moreover, Bence Banhidi’s return after a long injury gives Szeged new possibilities in the positional attack. This is good news for playmakers because such a machine is at their disposal.
Both teams have their own goals. We are expecting a difficult game. But we want to go to Hungary to play good handball and come back with two points.
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)
Wednesday 7 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides sit bottom of the group with two points each
- Elverum’s only victory was the 31:29 in the first encounter between these sides - their first win in the Champions League after almost one year
- Celje had beaten Kiel in the second round and then were defeated six consecutive times
- with 224 (Elverum) and 238 goals (Celje), both sides have the weakest attacks in group B
- Celje’s Aleks Vlah is currently the second-best scorer on 54 goals, while Uros Borzas is Elverum’s best scorer with 37 goals, ranked 20th in the overall scorer list
THW Kiel (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Thursday 8 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kiel have not won any of their last five group matches, tied twice and lost three times
- Nantes have won six of their last seven matches, losing only to Barça, and had won the first duel against Kiel 38:30 on home ground
- in their last two matches, Nantes beat Aalborg twice, though they had to replace their previous top scorer Aymeric Minne
- Kiel left wing Rune Dahmke: "If you have followed Nantes in the group phase, you see that they were extremely strong, not only against us. They play consistently well, have a very, very good defence and easily score over 30 goals in every game. If we can mobilise all our forces together with our fans, I'm sure we have a very good chance to win the game. That has to be our ambition as well."
- THW are unbeaten on home ground but tied in the last two home matches against Barça and Aalborg
- Kiel’s both long-term injured players Hendrik Pekeler and Sander Sagosen are back on court
Barça (ESP) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN)
Thursday 8 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Barça are the only unbeaten side among the 16 group phase participants after a fortunate away draw and a home win against Kiel
- Aalborg only took one point (at Kiel) from the last four group matches, including the 33:39 home defeat against Barça
- Barça have won all ten previous duels against Aalborg, highlighted by the biggest win in any EHF FINAL4 final, beating the Danish side 36:23 in 2021
- former Barça player Mikkel Hansen is the third-best scorer with 50 goals, Barça’s Dika Mem is ninth-ranked with 45 strikes
- in the Danish league, Aalborg ended their downswing with a 36:29 win at Lemvik on Sunday to rank second below defending champions GOG, while Barça extended their series of victories to 14, winning 43:19 against Sinfin