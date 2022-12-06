This is me: Katalin Pálinger

I did enjoy stressful and defining moments in my career, and always prepared only for the very next battle. I did this alongside one of my best friends and long-time teammate, Krisztina Pigniczki, with whom I still work for the national team. We experienced and understood everything together.

She is just as humble as me. We have changed a lot since then, but circumstances helped define us as players. A professional not only needs to learn to handle failure but success too. Many do not figure it out.

This is my mind-set. Hard work always pays off, though I was not a huge fan of training but I believed in effort. After a defeat, the only solution is to practise even harder and do everything my body bears or even more.

Moreover, a triumph meant a certain level that I had to keep and sometimes I put the bar so high up, it seemed impossible to ever reach it again. This thinking helped me a lot both in my career and in my personal life to reach my goals and make my dreams true. Handball shaped me into the person I am today.

I always believed in my instincts and tried to dominate my opponents. Once, I was told how to stop shots from the wing, but that way did not work for me.

I relied on my experience and sense of rhythm as well as my instinct and usually that helped me even though I also had to fight my ego. I had to understand that I cannot save every shot, but I could guide the shooter to my favoured side of the net. When that happened, I knew I could stop her.