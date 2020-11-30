French title triumph relives on EHF EURO podcast

With the start of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 now literally only days away, it is hard to believe already two years have gone by since France’s run to the title in their home event.

The memories are still fresh, and two members of that golden France team are taking us back to December 2018, when a record audience in Paris witnessed the host nation overcoming Russia in the final.

Estelle Nze Minko and Siraba Dembele-Pavlovic are the featured guests on the latest official EHF EURO 2020 podcast, which has been released on Monday.

The duo takes us through:

their highlights from a memorable home championship,

the dramatic moment which completely changed the final against Russia,

delving into their disappointment at Japan 2019,

their desire for redemption in Denmark.

The full episode is available here:

This is the fifth episode of the podcast series by the makers of The (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the 3-20 December European Championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the championship.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and will also as embedded on eurohandball.com.