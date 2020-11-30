Recovering PSG host leaders Kielce in MOTW

The Match of the Week in round 9 of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 travels to Paris, as the top clash in group A between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Lomza Vive Kielce is the featured game this week.

PSG and Kielce are set to meet on Thursday 3 December at 18:45 CET in the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris.

The match will be streamed live with English commentary on EHFTV, and the MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game.

PSG and Kielce had contrasting starts to their season

PSG are recovering from their below-par start to the 2020/21 campaign.

EHF Champions League title candidates each year, the French champions are working their way back up in the group A standings.

They are currently ranked fourth with six points after three wins and three defeats so far.

One of those defeats came in round 5 in October against Kielce, when the 2016 champions, led by a 13-goal outing of Igor Karacic, kept both points in Poland, 35:33.

Just like PSG, the Polish champions started their campaign with a defeat, but, contrary to PSG, they have racked up six wins since, only interrupted by a draw at FC Porto last month.

Kielce lead the table, four points clear of SG Flensburg-Handewitt, though the German side have two games in hand, and seven points ahead of PSG.

The French team lead the head-to-head stats with five wins and three defeats, though Kielce won their most important encounters: the semi-final at their golden VELUX EHF FINAL4 2016 in Cologne, and that legendary 2018/19 quarter-final tie.