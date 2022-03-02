Friis secures big away win for Denmark

On Wednesday evening, Denmark maintained their perfect record in the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers with their third victory in three matches in group 2. The 2021 IHF Women's World Championship bronze medallists easily took the points against Romania with a clear 35:28 away victory.

If Denmark win the rematch at home on Saturday, they will secure their ticket for the final tournament. Meanwhile, Romania remain on three points, three points below Denmark.

GROUP 2

Romania vs Denmark 28:35 (13:19)

Denmark started in express mode and were ahead 5:1 after only nine minutes. The away side did not let their lead slip from their grasp after this point

even though four-time IHF World Player of the Year Cristina Neagu was back in the Romania team, the hosts could not get closer than a three-goal margin after Denmark's strong start

with a 19:13 lead at the break, Denmark had already decided the one-sided match and were in full control until the end

in the second half, as Denmark's advantage was constantly between six and nine goals, coach Jesper Jensen could start an early rotation of his squad

Sandra Toft saved nine shots for Denmark, one more than the combined total of Yuliya Dumanska and Diana Ciuca for Romania

Bianca Harabagiu and Crina Pintea were Romania's top scorers with six goals each

Superb teamwork from @dhf_haandbold 🇩🇰 as Anne Mette Hansen hands off to Katrine Heindahl 🔥#ehfeuro2022 #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/r1eq9CyCuU — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 2, 2022

Emma Friis records personal high-score

Emma Friis scored one goal in Denmark's 39:19 away win versus the Faroe Islands and four times in their 27:22 victory against Austria in her side's first two Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers.

Against Romania, the left wing of EHF European League quarter-finalists Herning-Ikast Handbold recorded her highest total in the qualifiers, netting 10 times from 12 attempts.

In the last round of the EHF European League Women group phase, Friis was Herning-Ikast's top scorer against Handball Club Lada — and now she has proved her high level in the national team.