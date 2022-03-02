19:10

The hero for Elverum so far? Sindre Heldal, he is 4/6 so far and his last goal was a beautiful one. He cut in behind the defence from the wing like a ghost and netted to make it 10:8 for the hosts.

19:04

Elverum looking much more settled in attack and with Grondahl leading the charge with his tricky one vs one skills, they have control of this game.... so far. Elverum 7:5 Szeged.

19:00

Elverum came out to a flying start in the first 5 minutes opening up a 3:0 lead, but Szeged settled and goals from Banhidi and a penalty from Frimmel bring it back to within one. Elverum 3:2 Szeged.

18:15

Throw-off is in 30 minutes on EHFTV.com, this is your warning!

17:55

For tonight's first tie between Elverum Handball & Pick Szeged beat in mind that both teams are missing some of their bigger names. Elverum will be without their young star Dominik Mathe who is their second top scorer this season, while Simen Pettersen will also miss tonight's match. So, some goalscoring power is missing for the hosts.



Szeged will go without Bombac, Tonnesen and of course Stepancic, but will still be strong favourites to take this opening tie of the evening.

17:00

The Match of the Week sees the former and the current leaders in group A go head-to-head: Montpellier and Aalborg. This one is crucial in the race for the top-two spots in the group; the teams finishing first and second will skip the play-offs and advance directly to the quarter-final.

If Aalborg (currently on 18 points) win the MOTW, they will be guaranteed a top-two finish; if Montpellier (16 points) win, four teams can still make it.

Remember, Aalborg won the reverse fixture in September 36:28, so Montpellier need to win by more than eight goals to gain the advantage in the head-to-head comparison.

Fighting for the top spot? Who knows, but both teams are sure to give their all for two points! 🔥



⚠️#MOTW 🌟 | @mhbofficiel 🆚 #AalborgHaandbold



Can the French make up for the heavy defeat in Denmark? ❗ pic.twitter.com/MhfK4dZBYQ — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 2, 2022

16:51

Let's have a look at Elverum vs Szeged once we get closer to the start of that match at 18:45 CET. In the second session at 20:45 CET, we have the MOTW but also Flensburg hosting Porto.

Porto ace Rui Silva featured in the This is me... series on eurohandball.com, so make sure you read his personal story here:

16:42

A nice trio of matches coming up tonight, including the Match of the Week in France between Montpellier and Aalborg:

16:30

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog covering round 13 of the group phase!

We are on the finishing stretch with just two rounds remaining for the teams to make sure they are going to the play-offs - or the quarter-final directly.

Get informed on all six matches in our round preview: