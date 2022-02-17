Frolova: Aiming high with feet on the ground

Ambitious Rostov-Don, whose goal it is to win the DELO EHF Champions League, are ranked second in group A ahead of the final round of group phase games — and they hope to stay in this position and secure a coveted direct quarter-final spot.

However, their last group match is not going to be easy. On Saturday, the Russian side will conclude the group stage with the Match of the Week versus direct rivals Brest Bretagne Handball away in France.

In the reverse fixture in round 1, Rostov collected the win, 26:24. Back Yaroslava Frolova played a key role in the season opener, scoring six goals to lead her side — although she is quite critical of this area of her game in general.

“I lack consistency. Besides that, I’ve had problems with shot efficiency — sometimes it's hard for me to score. I wish I could help the team with more goals,” says Frolova.