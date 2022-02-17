Last three semi-final tickets still up for grabs

Defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga can sit back and relax this weekend while finding out who else will qualify for the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 semi-final.

Three more tickets are still up for grabs after Malaga won their double-header in the quarter-final last week.

One more Spanish team is certain to join Malaga in the next round: Rocasa Gran Canaria and Visitelche.com Bm Elche, whose first-leg meeting ended in a 22:22 draw, will meet again on Sunday, this time in Telde.

Malaga went through following an aggregate 68:50 win over IBV Vestmannaeyjar from Iceland last weekend

in the semi-final, Malaga will meet either ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja from Serbia or HC DAC Dunajska Streda from Slovakia

the winners of the Spanish derby between Gran Canaria and Elche will face either HC Galychanka Lviv or H71, who meet in Torshavn on Sunday in the decisive second-leg match

the first-leg match between Lviv and H71, scheduled for last week, was not played as the Faroese team did not travel to Ukraine following advice from their national government

Tough job for Dunajska Streda

Bukovicka Banja have edged closer towards the semi-final last week, as 10 goals by left wing Tamara Kocic powered them to a 30:23 home win against Dunajska Streda.

Now the teams are set to meet again in Slovakia on Saturday. While the Serbian team hope to defend their seven-goal advantage, their Slovakian opponents can look to their recent results for motivation: both in round 2 (38:26 vs ZRK Borac) and round 3 (36:18 vs UHC Stockerau) they had double-digit home wins.