From Mortensen to Toft: The Danish goalkeeper legacy grows

While the overall record for most EHF EURO starts is higher — currently with France’s Siraba Dembele but looking as though it could go to Norway’s Katrine Lunde during this EHF EURO — Toft’s is a remarkable achievement playing for a highly competitive team such as Denmark. In a country with so many handball players and therefore such a cluster vying for a spot in the national side, holding a position in the team for so long is an impressive feat.

“That is crazy. I was a bit surprised and shocked,” says Toft of her reaction to hearing about this record. “I’m surprised but it’s an honour.”

Denmark have a legacy of world-class goalkeepers who have left their mark on the game. With almost 15 years in the national team plus All-star Team awards at two EHF EUROs and one IHF World Championship, Toft has certainly earned her place among them. She is also the current IHF World Player of the Year — the first goalkeeper since Norwegian Cecilie Leganger in 2001 and the first Dane since Anja Andersen in 1997. So, who did Toft look up to when she was younger and dreaming of doing exactly what she is now?

“For sure a lot of goalkeepers from Denmark — Kaspar Hvidt on the men’s side and then Lene Rantala, Karin Mortensen, Susanne Munk Wilbek. There was a lot of great goalkeepers many years ago,” says Toft.