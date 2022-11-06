Kapitanovic believes Croatia can do more

Croatia made a miracle at the EHF EURO 2020 reaching the final tournament and ending it on high with a bronze medal. The 'Queens of Shock' really upset everyone but not their then team captain Ivana Kapitanovic.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper from Split made her EHF EURO debut in 2018 and with Tea Pijevic formed a strong duo between the posts. After missing out on the last European Championship after an ACL injury, Kapitanovic is back on the EHF EURO stage, stronger than ever.

“I already forgot I was injured, I left all that behind me. For me, that was a tough period. I was proud they have won a medal and put women’s handball in a place it should be. They did something that was a result of longterm work.”

Ivana Kapitanovic was Croatia’s strongest support, just like currently injured Camila Micijevic is now, and when the team returned to Croatia with a medal, ‘Kapi’ welcomed them at the airport in tears, finishing the day with a medal around her neck.

“I never felt like I was not part of the team. I was living through every match at the last EHF EURO and we are like a family. I made a comeback at the last World Championship, and I am here, fully prepared to do my best for the team,” says Kapitanovic.

All her emotions, passion and feelings, the team, and the whole of Croatia met through the column she was writing during the EHF EURO.

“It was easy for me to write about something I know so much. I know their character, and their way of thinking and I enjoyed writing it. I was writing from my heart. I was not sure if I could do it, but the federation gave me a chance through this column to remain part of the team and put my emotions on paper,” says Kapitanovic.