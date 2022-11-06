Kapitanovic believes Croatia can do more
Ivana Kapitanovic has returned to the Women’s EHF EURO after missing out on the last edition due to a knee injury. Even though she was not in Denmark winning the historic bronze medal for Croatia, she was supporting the team at every step.
Croatia made a miracle at the EHF EURO 2020 reaching the final tournament and ending it on high with a bronze medal. The 'Queens of Shock' really upset everyone but not their then team captain Ivana Kapitanovic.
The 28-year-old goalkeeper from Split made her EHF EURO debut in 2018 and with Tea Pijevic formed a strong duo between the posts. After missing out on the last European Championship after an ACL injury, Kapitanovic is back on the EHF EURO stage, stronger than ever.
“I already forgot I was injured, I left all that behind me. For me, that was a tough period. I was proud they have won a medal and put women’s handball in a place it should be. They did something that was a result of longterm work.”
Ivana Kapitanovic was Croatia’s strongest support, just like currently injured Camila Micijevic is now, and when the team returned to Croatia with a medal, ‘Kapi’ welcomed them at the airport in tears, finishing the day with a medal around her neck.
“I never felt like I was not part of the team. I was living through every match at the last EHF EURO and we are like a family. I made a comeback at the last World Championship, and I am here, fully prepared to do my best for the team,” says Kapitanovic.
All her emotions, passion and feelings, the team, and the whole of Croatia met through the column she was writing during the EHF EURO.
“It was easy for me to write about something I know so much. I know their character, and their way of thinking and I enjoyed writing it. I was writing from my heart. I was not sure if I could do it, but the federation gave me a chance through this column to remain part of the team and put my emotions on paper,” says Kapitanovic.
The 2021 IHF World Championship marked her return to major tournaments where Croatia finished 18th. In the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, Ivana Kapitanovic, Tea Pijevic, and Lucija Besen formed the trio head coach Nenad Sostaric sees as the key to Croatia’s defence.
“We talk a lot, about all situations on the court. Lucija and I share a similar style and Tea has her own, specific style. We are together for years, we know each other very well and how we can help each other to progress further,” Kapitanovic says.
Tea Pijevic made everyone lost for words with her one-handed saves at the EHF EURO 2020. Young Lucija Besen stepped into Ivana Kapitanovic’s shoes, making her debut. Between the trio, there is no rivalry, only friendship and support.
“Maybe Lucija still learns the most and I believe her time will come soon. She performed well at the last EHF EURO and she is continuing with good work. The three of us have full trust in each other and it feels nice to have such a close relationship and friendship.”
We saw that we can play a tied game against Norway for the better part of the game and that is the real face of Croatia.
Voted best Croatian female handball player in 2019, Kapitanovic has 55 caps for Croatia. She was one of the heroes in a 33:30 win over Czech Republic in the last qualifier, which confirmed their participation at this EHF EURO, stopping 20 shots. Now back at the tournament, after a 32:23 defeat against Norway, Kapitanovic is well aware they have to perform better.
“I really thought we could win against Norway and I believe we can play against everyone. We are our biggest threat. When we started making mistakes, it was hard to make a comeback after the opponents’ easy goals, we have to be stronger mentally. However, we saw that we can play a tied game against Norway for the better part of the game and that is the real face of Croatia,” the goalkeeper says.
Croatia will face Hungary in a crucial group A duel on Sunday at 18:00 CET (live on EHFTV.com) before wrapping up the preliminary round on Tuesday against Switzerland.
What are Kapitanovic’s thoughts on the last two matches?
“They both have a young team. I believe that we can win against Hungary with our strong defence and keep up in fast play. Switzerland are a very disciplined team, playing by the book,” Kapitanovic says. “I trust my team. We can win and reach our desired goal of reaching the main round with a good starting position. This team can do a lot.”
