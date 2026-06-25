From the beach to the EHF EURO: the rise of Greek handball

“We need fresh minds”
The Greek women’s beach handball national team have become regulars at major championships and the men’s team also reached fourth place at the home world championship at home.
Indoors, the women’s national team will take part in an EHF EURO for the first time, and the men’s national team have qualified for a world championship for the first time since 2005. At club level, Kerlidi’s PAOK and men’s side Olympiacos SFP both went deep into the EHF European Cup this year; Olympiacos were also runners-up in the competition in 2024.
This raises the question how the sport can keep growing in Greece.
“Generally, in Greece, handball is not well known, so not everyone knows exactly what it is. However, a lot of kids are coming in more and more, but we generally need better advertising within our organisation. Also, from our federation and from the clubs.
“Handball is changing over the years. It's not like we play the same handball as we did two decades ago. We need fresh minds, we need new people who study the sport, who love the sport, so they can teach it the correct way,” Kerlidi explains.