From the beach to the EHF EURO: the rise of Greek handball

Kerlidi’s experience on the sand this year and previously will certainly be a boost for Greece when they take to the Women’s EHF EURO court in December. She says her initial reaction to qualifying for the EHF EURO was: “What did we just do now?”

She adds: “We were so thrilled, so amazed. I need to admit, while we were playing the last match against Spain, the girls who were playing were completely focused on the match, and we didn't realize we had qualified. The others on the bench started celebrating, and we were looking like what is going on? Did we really qualify? After a couple of seconds, we understood that we did it. Then it was just pure paradise.”

It was a culmination of a long journey. Before the EHF EURO qualifiers, the Greek squad was shaken up. Experienced players ended their careers for the national team; younger players came in who had been playing together for many years, including Kerlidi.

“The fact that we managed to do something like that together was like the best feeling in the world. I’m getting chills talking about it,” she adds.