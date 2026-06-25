The 2026/27 season sees changes in the playing system for men’s competition — 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four; the women’s competition will continue with two groups of eight teams.

For the men's draw, the following additional procedures apply: If a nation is represented with two teams, they can't be drawn into the same half of the competition, meaning that one of the teams will be drawn to group A, B or C, while the other will be drawn to group D, E or F.

With three teams representing Denmark, France and Germany in the men’s competition, no more than two nations can have two teams in the same half of the competition. In other words, if two German and two French teams are drawn into groups A, B or C, then only one Danish team can be drawn into the respective groups. These nations will be distributed either 2-1 or 1-2 in the respective halves of the competition.

In order to determine the seeding the new EHF Club Ranking was used.

The draw will be livestreamed on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

During the draw event, the EHF Excellence Awards MVPs and Young Players of the season will be revealed.

The groups for the women's competition will be drawn first, followed by the draw for the men's competition.

EHF Champions League Women 2026/27

Pot 1

Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Metz Handball (FRA)

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Pot 2

Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

FTC-Toyota Kovács (HUN)

Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Pot 3

HC Podravka (CRO)

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Storhamar Håndball Elite (NOR)

RK Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO)

Pot 4

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)

OTP Group Budućnost (MNE)

Sola Handballklubb (NOR)

EHF Champions League Men 2026/27

Pot 1

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Barça (ESP)

HBC Nantes (FRA)

SC Magdeburg (GER)

One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Pot 2

Montpellier Handball (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Füchse Berlin (GER)

MT Melsungen (GER)

OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN)

Industria Kielce (POL)

Pot 3

HC Zagreb (CRO)

GOG (DEN)

Kolstad Handball (NOR)

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

FC Porto (POR)

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Pot 4

SAH Aarhus (DEN)

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB)

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE)