From zero to hero, from Faroes to Kiel
Almost all the European top clubs are currently chasing Faroese players – and the first to sign a contract at a major side was Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, transferring from IK Sävehof in Sweden to THW Kiel and the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.
If there is one nation which has more than its fair share of rising stars in European handball in 2023, there is no doubt that this “award” would go to the Faroe Islands. For the first time, the men’s team qualified for an EHF EURO and hopes to stamp their mark in Germany next year. The U19 and the U21 team made it to the quarter-finals of their respective World Championships – both narrowly missing the semi-finals.
The Faroe Islands were also represented in the All-star Teams of both competitions, both times with their playmakers who were also the top scorers of the World Championships: cousins Oli Mittun at the U19 and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu at the U21.
Ellefsen á Skipagøtu moved from Sävehof to Kiel right after the U21 World Championship. He arrived in Germany with Hakun West Av Teigun, who joined EHF European League winners Füchse Berlin – and both are already part of the senior squad.
“We played a great U21 tournament at the beginning, but in the end, we were very disappointed that we missed the semi-finals, our ambitions were higher,” said Ellefsen á Skipagøtu.
But what is the secret of success in the Faroe Islands? “The passion for handball runs in our families,” says Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, who just turned 21 before the World Championship in Germany and whose mother Gunn is president of the Faroe Islands Handball Federation. His brother Roi is also part of the U21 team as well as two of his cousins, including U19 World Championship All-star Team member Mittun.
“I fell in love early with handball because my father played the sport; I liked it from the start. I think this is the same for my teammates, because we are quite a small country.” The population of the 17 islands in the Nordic Sea is only 52,000 people.
“In the Faroe Islands, the halls are always open, we were going there every day, taking some friends. We played just for fun, but we got better and better. We are still friends, we are a true team; it is fun and amazing to be able to represent our country in competitions such as the World or European Championships with your friends,” adds Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, describing handball as a “family business”.
At the age of 17, he left his true family and joined Sävehof in Sweden from Faroese champions H71 Hoyvik. In 2021 he earned the championship trophy and was named MVP of the Swedish league one year later.
“I realised that I had to go abroad to develop myself further. The league in the Faroe Islands was just too bad. It was absolutely the right step at the time. All my national teammates left early, either to Denmark, Sweden or Norway. Sävehof gave me the chance, and it went really well. We became champions in Sweden, I was able to gain international experience in the European League, that was very important. But the club also knew from the start that Sävehof was just the starting point for me,” says Ellefsen á Skipagøtu.
Already at the age of 19, he was on the radar of several clubs, but decided to stay in Sweden until this summer.
“At some point I wanted to join a big club – and then came the offer from Kiel. It is an honour to play for THW, and despite some praises, I don't feel any pressure at all. I love handball, I want to play handball the way I can and develop myself further. I know what I can do and I want to show it. I want to go my way.”
Looking at his stats, Ellefsen á Skipagøtu is always both the top scorer and the best assist provider – but which role does he prefer?
“Both, of course. But that depends on how the opponents defend me. If they don't know me, I always aim for goals. If they know how I play, I want to get involved with assists. I definitely want to use my skills for the team," he says.
After his first weeks in Kiel, he is impressed with how quickly he managed to integrate with the team.
“They made it very easy for me, it is really great to play for this big club, for this team,” he thinks.
His famous coach Filip Jicha – a four-time Champions League winner as player and coach – praised his new arrival in a special way: “Little Elias is a genius: a young, wild player and has that something extra. But we'll have to wait and see how he harmonises with six other world-class players. Everyone has to adhere to the exact specifications, and that will be new for him.”
“Little Elias” feels honoured.
“That is of course great praise. As a child, I dreamed of playing in a top domestic league and the Champions League. Now this dream is coming true. This step means something very special for me - and I hope I have a lot of fun and success in both competitions, the Bundesliga and Champions League.”
On Wednesday 23 August, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu could already win his first trophy with Kiel, when the German champions face German cup winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen for the Super Cup.
“That would be great and special. I really want this title, as I want to win a lot of trophies with Kiel. But that won't be easy, as in Germany we are always the hunted. But I know this role from Sävehof; I have no problem with it because it shows that we are good. I look forward to being the hunted – and the hunter in the Champions League,” he says.
The 21-year-old knows that he will be the major focus of Faroese media now, as he is one of the big faces in that handball hysteria on Faroe Islands.
“At the moment, we have a huge handball hype at home. Every national player, no matter what age group, did everything to ensure that we were and are so successful. All the top talents have joined big clubs or are playing in great leagues. Things are going really well with our teams. And I'm proud and totally happy to be a part of it. All Faroese are handball fans - you can see that now when you check the ticket orders for the European Championship in Germany.” Approximately 7,000 tickets have already been sold to the Faroe Islands or reserved by Faroese fans.
As everything is running perfectly on the handball court, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu does have a problem off the court: “I don't speak German yet, even though I studied the language at school for two years. But I didn't listen that well in school. So now I have to learn more; I hope it will be quick.”
