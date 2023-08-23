Denmark top YAC summer ranking
Denmark's strong showing across men's and women's Younger Age Category (YAC) events this summer has catapulted them to the top of the overall ranking of nations for junior and youth events.
Denmark topped the women's ranking and were seventh in the men's ranking, beating Croatia (10th and second respectively) to the head of the charts.
The news follows the conclusion of a busy summer of events for players aged under 21, including the Women's 17 and 19 EHF EUROs and the 2023 IHF Men's Under 21 and Under 19 World Championships.
As in 2019 and 2021, eurohandball.com has compiled a national team ranking summarising all YAC events this summer. The ranking system is based on the performance of each national team at the respective event, following the same pattern applied for the official senior national team rankings.
For instance, there are 80 points for winning an EHF EURO event, 76 for becoming runners-up, 72 for finishing third; and 34 points for winning an EHF Championship.
Denmark's women were runners-up in both the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs in Montenegro and Romania. On the men's side, they were silver medallists at the U19 World Championship and fifth at the U21 World Championship.
The combined Danish total of 292 points was enough to leave them first overall, ahead of Croatia with 280 points.
Croatia were only 16th at the W17 EHF EURO, but came fourth at the W19 EHF EURO, putting them 10th in the women's standings. However bronze at the U19 World Championship, coupled with eighth at the U21 World Championship and sixth at the M17 European Open, gave them enough points to finish second in the men's rankings and second overall.
Portugal and Spain were tied for third in the overall rankings, thanks largely to their strong showing on the men's side.
Overall YAC summer ranking 2023:
1: Denmark - 292 points
2: Croatia - 280 points
3: Portugal - 276 points
Spain - 276 points
5: Hungary - 260 points
6: France - 256 points
Germany - 256 points
8: Sweden - 246 points
9: Iceland - 226 points
10: Faroe Islands - 212 points
Hungary slip down standings
In women's competitions Hungary, who came top of the overall rankings in 2019 and 2021, finished second behind Denmark after gold at the W19 EHF EURO and a fifth-place finish at the W17 EHF EURO.
France's W17 EHF EURO gold and their sixth place at the W19 EHF EURO meant they were third in the women's standings. There was a three-way tie for fourth, between W19 EHF EURO bronze medallists Romania, W17 EHF EURO bronze medallists Germany, and Sweden.
Norway, who have been dominant at senior level recently, dropped out of the top 10 thanks to their 10th-place finishes at both EHF EURO competitions this summer.
Women's YAC summer ranking 2023:
1: Denmark - 152 points
2: Hungary - 144 points
3: France - 140 points
4: Germany - 112 points
Romania - 112 points
Sweden - 112 points
7: Montenegro - 108 points
8: Netherlands - 100 points
Portugal - 100 points
10: Croatia - 96 points
Stellar summer for Spain
Spain had a fantastic summer for YAC men's events, winning both the M17 European Open and the M19 World Championship, putting them top of the men's table.
Portugal's solid showing across the three tournaments left them third behind Croatia, although they did not win any medals.
Iceland and the Faroe Islands continue to punch above their weight in YAC men's competitions. Iceland's bronze medal at the U21 World Championship, and fifth place at the M17 European Open, propelled them to fourth in the standings, while the Faroes' top-10 finish at all three tournaments put them fifth.
U21 World Champions Germany were sixth in the men's standings, with Denmark seventh - both nations missed out on points from the M17 European Open as they did not compete.
Men's YAC summer ranking 2023:
1: Spain - 208 points
2: Croatia - 184 points
3: Portugal - 176 points
4: Iceland - 162 points
5: Faroe Islands - 152 points
6: Germany - 144 points
7: Denmark - 140 points
8: Sweden - 134 points
9: France - 116 points
Hungary - 116 points
Photos © Marius Ionescu/Romanian Handball Federation / Emelie Hübner