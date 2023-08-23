Denmark top YAC summer ranking

The news follows the conclusion of a busy summer of events for players aged under 21, including the Women's 17 and 19 EHF EUROs and the 2023 IHF Men's Under 21 and Under 19 World Championships.

As in 2019 and 2021, eurohandball.com has compiled a national team ranking summarising all YAC events this summer. The ranking system is based on the performance of each national team at the respective event, following the same pattern applied for the official senior national team rankings.

For instance, there are 80 points for winning an EHF EURO event, 76 for becoming runners-up, 72 for finishing third; and 34 points for winning an EHF Championship.

Denmark's women were runners-up in both the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs in Montenegro and Romania. On the men's side, they were silver medallists at the U19 World Championship and fifth at the U21 World Championship.

The combined Danish total of 292 points was enough to leave them first overall, ahead of Croatia with 280 points.

Croatia were only 16th at the W17 EHF EURO, but came fourth at the W19 EHF EURO, putting them 10th in the women's standings. However bronze at the U19 World Championship, coupled with eighth at the U21 World Championship and sixth at the M17 European Open, gave them enough points to finish second in the men's rankings and second overall.

Portugal and Spain were tied for third in the overall rankings, thanks largely to their strong showing on the men's side.

Overall YAC summer ranking 2023:

1: Denmark - 292 points

2: Croatia - 280 points

3: Portugal - 276 points

Spain - 276 points

5: Hungary - 260 points

6: France - 256 points

Germany - 256 points

8: Sweden - 246 points

9: Iceland - 226 points

10: Faroe Islands - 212 points