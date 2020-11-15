20201115 WCL FTC Aniko Kovacsics
EHF Champions League

FTC avenge painful defeat against Bietigheim

EHF / Adrian Costeiu15 November 2020, 15:45

First, it was the defence that pulled off the hard stops, but a superb attacking performance handed FTC their third DELO EHF Champions League win of the season in six games, as the Hungarian side dominated against SG BBM Bietigheim, 29:25.

GROUP A
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:29 (6:15)

  • poised to avenge last week’s defeat against Bietigheim, FTC jumped to a healthy 10:2 lead after 17 minutes, with backs Katrin Klujber and Noémi Háfra combining for seven goals
  • Bietigheim could only muster six goals in the first half, which was two below their previous worst ever performance in the DELO EHF Champions League
  • the German side converted only 25 per cent of their attacks in the first half, but they bounced back as joint top scorer Julia Maidhof scored five of her six goals in the last 30 minutes
  • despite attempting a comeback and cutting the gap to only four goals with 20 minutes to go, 18:14, Bietigheim lost their seventh game this season
  • FTC tied Metz on six points but remain in fifth place in group A, while Bietigheim are still last, with only two points

Klujber on top once again

21-year old Katrin Klujber is once again FTC’s in-form player. The strong right back has now scored at least six goals in each of her four games played for FTC in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season. A safe and steady sharpshooter, Klujber scored eight goals and led the way for the Hungarian side in this win.

It was a good match from us. We played fine defence to win this close match.
Aniko Kovacsics
FTC-Cargo Hungaria Centre Back
20201115 WCL Bietigheim Amelie Berger Warmup
20201115 WCL FTC Angela Malestein Warmup
20201115 WCL Bietigheim Kim Naidzinavicius
20201115 WCL FTC Angela Malestein
20201115 WCL FTC Aniko Kovacsics
20201115 WCL FTC Noemi Hafra
20201114 WCL Buducnost Pineau
20201115 ECM Roundreview
