FTC avenge painful defeat against Bietigheim

First, it was the defence that pulled off the hard stops, but a superb attacking performance handed FTC their third DELO EHF Champions League win of the season in six games, as the Hungarian side dominated against SG BBM Bietigheim, 29:25.

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:29 (6:15)

poised to avenge last week’s defeat against Bietigheim, FTC jumped to a healthy 10:2 lead after 17 minutes, with backs Katrin Klujber and Noémi Háfra combining for seven goals

Bietigheim could only muster six goals in the first half, which was two below their previous worst ever performance in the DELO EHF Champions League

the German side converted only 25 per cent of their attacks in the first half, but they bounced back as joint top scorer Julia Maidhof scored five of her six goals in the last 30 minutes

despite attempting a comeback and cutting the gap to only four goals with 20 minutes to go, 18:14, Bietigheim lost their seventh game this season

FTC tied Metz on six points but remain in fifth place in group A, while Bietigheim are still last, with only two points

Klujber on top once again

21-year old Katrin Klujber is once again FTC’s in-form player. The strong right back has now scored at least six goals in each of her four games played for FTC in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season. A safe and steady sharpshooter, Klujber scored eight goals and led the way for the Hungarian side in this win.