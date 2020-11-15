Ystads and Gracanica proceed to round 3

The inaugural season of the new-look EHF European Cup Men opened with seven round 2 matches over the weekend.

Two teams – Ystads IF (SWE) and RK Gracanica (BIH) – have already booked their tickets to the next stage following wins in double-headers.

playing both matches at home in Sweden, Ystad eliminated Lithuania’s WHC Sviesa Vilnius by winning twice, 36:33 and 36:29

in Ukraine, RK Gracanica beat Odessa on Saturday 28:22 and went through despite losing 30:26 on Sunday

experienced sides CSM Bucuresti, Cocks and RK Gorenje Velenje all claimed comfortable wins in first leg matches

the second leg matches in these ties will be played on 21 and 22 November

three more double-headers will also be played next weekend: Parnassos Strovolou (CYP) vs Raimond Sassari (ITA), Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs TJ Sokol Nove Veseli (CZE), HC Bosna Vispak Visoko (BIH) vs KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

CSM, Gorenje and Cocks enjoy clear wins

Reigning Challenge Cup champions CSM Bucuresti took a big step towards round 3, winning away at MRK Sloga Gornji Vakuf Uskoplje (33:20) on Saturday.

On the same day, RK Gorenje Velenje recorded a 12-goal home win against Ego Handball Siena (32:20), so there is little doubt that the Slovenian side will proceed after the second leg next week.

The same can be said about Cocks, who are unlikely to miss the next round of the competition after they clearly defeated HC Dragunas Klaipeda (33:24).