FTC deliver offensive festival to beat Metz

The clash between Metz and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria was set to be a high-profile one. The French club were only two points ahead of their hosts prior to the game and had won their last four games in the DELO EHF Champions League, inflicting Rostov their first defeat of the season along the way.

FTC, on the other hand, were surprised by Esbjerg last weekend, after winning three games in a row, and were looking to make up for this surprise loss by taking the points at home.

Tonight’s game was the first of the two clashes between the two teams, and they will meet again in France on Sunday.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 32:30 (18:15)

FTC clearly had the upper hand in the first half, especially in attack, as the Hungarian side scored 18 goals in 30 minutes

Metz came back within one in the second half, thanks to Orlane Kanor and Meline Nocandy

FTC remained in control as Blanka Bíró saved some crucial shots in the last 10 minutes

Metz missed four seven-metre throws, including three stopped by Bíró

FTC and Metz are now tied in second place in the group with 12 points

A loss despite Nocandy’s heroics

Meline Nocandy, the Metz centre back, was sat on the bench at the start of the game, coach Emmanuel Mayonnade having decided to start with Tjasa Stanko instead.

But Nocandy came on after 15 minutes, when her team was down by three, in order to put some order in Metz’s house. And restore some order she did, scoring eight goals, and missing only two.

When she was not scoring, she also delivered five assists, for her teammates to try and reduce the gap between the two teams. But that was not enough to deliver the win for the visitors.