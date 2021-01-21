MOTW: Buducnost aim to settle score with Odense

Buducnost vs Odense Håndbold has been named Match of the Week of round 12 in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

The match in Montenegro takes place on Saturday 23 January at 18:00 CET (live on EHFTV).

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page, hosted by Anja Althaus. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Buducnost earlier suffered a 30:21 drubbing against Odense

It will be No. 5 against No. 4 of group B when Buducnost and Odense enter the court in Podgorica's Sports Centre Moraca for MOTW.

Apart from their defeat in Wednesday's rescheduled match at SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Buducnost have recovered in recent rounds from their rough start to the season, when they gathered just one point from their first four matches.

That series included a 30:21 drubbing at the hands of Odense, which had a blistering start to only their second EHF Champions League campaign and were leading group B for several rounds.

In the Danish side's first season in Europe's top flight, in 2018/19, they also shared a group with Buducnost. Back then, the two-time Champions League winners came away with two victories: 31:28 at home and 26:22 in Denmark.

While Buducnost likely have done enough to advance to the play-offs, Odense are still in with a chance to make it to the top two in group B - with direct access to the quarter-final as a bonus.

For that scenario to happen, however, a whole lot needs to go Odense's way, first of all in Saturday's MOTW against Buducnost.