Valcea celebrate second straight win

Last Sunday, SCM Ramnicu Valcea earned their first points in the current DELO EHF Champions season, winning at Podravka Vegeta 27:25.

The Romanian side did not have to wait long for another success, defeating Buducnost at home three days later, 25:23.

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Buducnost (MNE) 25:23 (14:10)

after claiming their first points at home, Valcea have four points and are ranked sixth in the Group B table; Buducnost are fifth-placed and stay on eight points

the Romanian team got off to a better start, leading 5:1 by the ninth minute

trailing by four goals at the break, Buducnost started a chase in the second half, as a string of goals by Allison Pineau and Majda Mehmedovic helped them to cut the deficit to 18:17 by the 48th minute

however, the visitors never drew level, and Valcea clinched a two-goal win in the end

it was Buducnost’s first defeat in the competition under head coach Bojana Popovic, who replaced Dragan Adzic in late November

Minevskaja makes an impact again

Evgenija Minevskaja, a German international with Belarusian ancestry, made a crucial contribution to both Valcea’s victories so far.

On Sunday against Podravka, the 28-year-old left back netted seven times, and in the match with Buducnost, she was her team’s best scorer once again, scoring six goals.