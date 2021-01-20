EHF Champions League
Valcea celebrate second straight win
Last Sunday, SCM Ramnicu Valcea earned their first points in the current DELO EHF Champions season, winning at Podravka Vegeta 27:25.
The Romanian side did not have to wait long for another success, defeating Buducnost at home three days later, 25:23.
GROUP B
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Buducnost (MNE) 25:23 (14:10)
- after claiming their first points at home, Valcea have four points and are ranked sixth in the Group B table; Buducnost are fifth-placed and stay on eight points
- the Romanian team got off to a better start, leading 5:1 by the ninth minute
- trailing by four goals at the break, Buducnost started a chase in the second half, as a string of goals by Allison Pineau and Majda Mehmedovic helped them to cut the deficit to 18:17 by the 48th minute
- however, the visitors never drew level, and Valcea clinched a two-goal win in the end
- it was Buducnost’s first defeat in the competition under head coach Bojana Popovic, who replaced Dragan Adzic in late November
Minevskaja makes an impact again
Evgenija Minevskaja, a German international with Belarusian ancestry, made a crucial contribution to both Valcea’s victories so far.
On Sunday against Podravka, the 28-year-old left back netted seven times, and in the match with Buducnost, she was her team’s best scorer once again, scoring six goals.
I am so proud of my team. We played very good in defence and we had good solutions in attack. It's important to continue this way in the EHF Champions League, with confidence
We tried to fight until the end, but we had many mistakes in defence. We don't have to many players in rotation, so for us is difficult to rest the players