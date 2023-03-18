FTC earn hard-fought win

Goalkeepers making a difference

We saw amazing goals, spin-shots and counter attacks from the two sides competing for a win in the first leg of the quarter-final. However, the defence was the key and and it we even better with strong backup from the goalkeepers.

Armelle Attingré finished the night on 16 saves at 37% save efficiency and played an important role in keeping the contest close against an experienced FTC team. Especially in the last ten minutes when she made it possible to cut the lead from five to only two, two minutes before the end. On the other side, Blanka Bíró was fully focused between the posts and was giving advice during crunch time. Her 11 saves at 33% efficiency allowed FTC to go back home with the full package.