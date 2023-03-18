Ramnicu Valcea defend home court

Ten minutes into the second half, the score stretched out to 24:17. Trailing by seven revealed Nykøbing's nervousness as they displayed new bad habits in attack. The home team's technical errors then gave new hope to the Danes and with a blistering series of four goals let by Tyra Axnér. However, they could not narrow the gap further as Valcea embraced the energy coming from the stands, defended the lead and finished the game focused. Iryna Glibko led the home side with seven goals

Key statistic: two 3-0 goal runs (at 7:8 and 16:14), buoyed by the seven saves of Daciana Hosu were crucial for Valcea to impose their own pace and propel them to their biggest lead in the game