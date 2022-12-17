FTC end 2022 on a high with big win over Most

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 43:19 (20:11)

FTC's win was only two goals shy of the record for the biggest win in the EHF Champions League Women that they set in January 1997, 42:16, against Anagennisi Artas

after a shaky start, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria delivered a 12:3 run between the sixth and the 23rd minutes, with line player Dragana Cvijic and left back Szandra Szöllosi-Zácsik scoring two goals each

with her 10 goals against Most, FTC right back Katrin Klujber improved her overall tally in the EHF Champions League Women to 66 goals this season. Klujber is now the top goalscorer in the competition

Most conceded their 12th loss in a row in Europe’s premier competition – their ninth so far this season – as they edged closer to the longest losing streak in history, 16 games in a row, set by Krim between November 2014 and October 2016

FTC's top two attacking performances in their 213 matches in Europe’s top competition came this season against Most. FTC scored 46 goals in the first meeting and 43 in Saturday’s game, which surpassed their previous record of 42 goals both times

Most falter after good start

Most might have started the game better than in any other match this season, but they were simply not able to deliver more than 10 good minutes against FTC.

The Czech side could only muster a 28 per cent attacking efficiency, missing open shot after open shot, as FTC’s two goalkeepers – Blanka Bíró and Kinga Janurik combined for 17 saves and a 47.2 per cent save efficiency.

With this win, FTC opened a nine-point lead in the standings over Most, who are virtually out of contention for a play-off spot, while the Hungarian side took another important step towards progressing to the next phase. FTC also clinched a 32:26 win against rivals Györi Audi ETO KC in the Hungarian league on Wednesday, so Gabor Elek's side have ended 2022 on a high.